Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​CIARON 'Jackie' Harkin admits it was a tough decision to tear himself away from Derry City's league and cup 'double' bid but the Creggan man knew he could ill afford to waste any more valuable time sitting in the Brandywell dugout.

As a lifelong Derry City fan, reaching the century mark in appearances for his hometown club this season was a proud moment for the midfielder.

However, that long awaited comeback in the 2-1 loss against Galway United at Brandywell proved a false start as his gametime was limited due to the sheer strength in depth and quality in the City midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It became clear with 11 league matches to go in Derry's title battle with Shelbourne, opportunities to break his way into the starting eleven would be few and far between.

Jacob Davenport's arrival in the summer window was another signal he was best to look elsewhere in search of regular first team football.

An opportunity to return to Coleraine alongside his good friend and former Derry teammate Jamie McGonigle was an attractive option and 'Jackie' is hoping he can get at least 20 first team appearances for the Bannsiders under his belt before returning for another campaign with the Candy Stripes next January.

"It definitely has been frustrating," admitted Harkin. "I've been training every day, feeling good and just waiting for my chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That chance didn't really come. It was frustrating sitting on the bench and not playing when you know you're able to play so it has been tough.

Ciaron Harkin pictured at the Coleraine Showgrounds after completing his loan move this week. Photo by David Cavan

"Obviously the boys are doing well and the players playing in front of me were doing well so it was just about waiting for my chance.

"It's come to a stage where if I wasted another few months I really couldn't afford to do that. I need to guarantee myself that gametime and this is probably the right decision to make. Hopefully it helps in the long run."

He knows it's about rebuilding his confidence after those horrendous consecutive ACL ruptures and he hopes he can return to his best form and be a part of winning trophies with Derry upon his return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously they're doing well at the minute and there are players in my position who are playing every week and in a good run. I know it's tough and that was explained but for me and my career, there's only 11 games left at Derry and then a break in November and December whereas I can get a good run at it now and maybe get 20 odd games under my belt and be in a better position and be a better option for Ruaidhri than what I am now.

"So for my career it was probably the best option. Coming back from injury it wasn't something I thought about but it's just the way football is and it hasn't worked out over the last couple of months so I'm thankful I got that other year contract and a chance to get myself right for next year.”

Knowing Derry are on the cusp of an historic season should they bridge an almost 30 year gap since they last won the league title, it made the decision to move on a heart-wrenching one.

Considering he was a bystander, albeit very much in the thick of the celebrations, when Derry won the FAI Cup in 2022, he will no doubt have mixed emotions about the season run-in. And he's confident Ruaidhri Higgins' charges will do the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is something I had to think about as well. I've no doubt Derry will go all the way and there's a double there to be won.

"The players are there and it's just a big push needed. I've no doubt that group can do it but it's something I will miss and it's not great if I can't be a part of it but for my career it's what I needed. It's about being selfish.

"I could've stayed there and won a league or a cup but would I really have played the part I would've liked to have played? Not really. I probably wouldn't be playing as many minutes as I would like.

"Personally it's the best option and I hope the boys can go on and do it and hopefully I can be a part of that next year if I get myself up to scratch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For being over the last two years and missing out in the cup final, it was great to get the win but there's no better feeling than being a part of that and being on the pitch.

"Coming to the last couple of months of the season I had to think about how much of a part I would be playing. Is that enough for me in the future to push on?

"When I think about all that I think it's my best option to, in the future, be a part of those positions in cup finals and league winning teams. So hopefully it all works out.”