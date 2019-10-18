Cliftonville's Paddy McLaughlin looking forward to Brandywell return

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin is looking forward to having a ‘home game’, when they take on Institute tomorrow afternoon.

McLaughlin along with players Conor McDermott, Ronan Wilson and Ronan Doherty won’t have long to travel this weekend.

“It’s a home from home game for the Derry boys, who have been going up the road every other week, so it will be nice to only have to go down the street for the game,” he insisted.

“It’s my first game back at the Brandywell since I have left, but not just myself but the whole team is looking forward to it, because they are going to be playing on a big pitch and a good stadium.

“I know it will help motivate some of the boys, because knowing you can get the ball down and play, it’s a match we are looking forward too, because anytime we have played on a good surface we have managed to put in a good performance and hopefully we can do that on Saturday.”

The Solitude side have had two big league results in recent weeks defeating Glentoran and Larne, before following those victories up with a penalty shoot-out win at Linfield in midweek and McLaughlin wants their good run to continue.

“We are on a decent run at the minute and picked up a couple of good wins against really good opposition,” he explained.

“Larne along with Glentoran have been strongly fancied to do well this year and we know all about the investment, both sides have made this summer and as the season goes on you’ll probably see them two up challenging at the end top end, so to win our last two league games against them, was two big results.

“Then obviously beating Linfield on Tuesday night was good. Although the game went to penalties, we bossed a lot of the game at Windsor Park.

“Leading 2-0 with only a few minutes to go we were disappointed that we didn’t do the job in the 90 minutes, but we showed good character and won the tie.”