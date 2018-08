Coleraine captain Stephen O'Donnell felt his old club Institute were excellent last night.

The centre-back was bitterly disappointed after their 2-2 draw against 'Stute.

The Bannsiders, who thanks to goals from Jamie McGonigle and Brad Lyons cancelled out Dean Curry's opener, were on track to pick up another three points, before Michael McCrudden's late penalty earned Paddy McLaughlin's side a deserved share of the spoils.