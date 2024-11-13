Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

STRIKER Colm Whelan admits his relationship with former Derry City assistant boss Alan Reynolds was key to his decision to leave Brandywell for Bohemians.

The 24 year-old Kilkenny man completed his move to Dalymount Park today on a multi-year deal and he’s expected to be the first of several players leaving Foyleside in the coming weeks.

Whelan appeared as a substitute in Sunday’s FAI Cup Final defeat to Drogheda United – his 18th and final appearance for the Candy Stripes who he joined from UCD two years ago.

His time at Derry was cut short after sustaining a second anterior cruciate ligament injury in the space of 12 months after a hugely encouraging start where he netted two goals in his opening two games.

Former Derry City striker Colm Whelan has signed with Bohemians.

An horrific recurrence of his ACL injury against Shamrock Rovers on Derry’s controversial plastic pitch in June 2023 kept him out until this summer. He was handed his first start since arriving at the club and scored in the 2-0 victory over Dundalk before earning a second start in the final day loss to Shelbourne.

With his contract expiring this month he was permitted to negotiate with other clubs since the summer and with several options available, he opted to reunite with Reynolds in Phibsborough

Bohemians boss Reynolds, who also worked with the players at Waterford and with the Ireland U21s was delighted to coax Whelan to North Dublin.

“Colly is an outstanding talent with a real eye for goal and I am delighted to have him on board as our No 9 for next season,” he said. “Colly is a player that I had with Waterford, at Derry City and worked with for the Ireland U21s. I have a long connection with him and I know how good a player he can be. “His link-up play is good, and he is a player who just wants to score goals, and I think he is a massive signing for the club. “He has been back playing for four or five months now after his injury. That time back will stand to him and I feel that with a strong pre-season under his belt and a run of games, he will be a serious asset to this club.”

Whelan said: “I’m delighted to get it over the line, and I am really looking forward to getting started. “Bohs is a good fit for me and having spoken with Rennie, he was a big sway in me coming here. I have a good relationship with him already. “He likes me and trusts me, so I am really looking forward to it. I’ve had a tough couple of years but that humbles you, and makes you work hard to get back out on the pitch. “Over the past few months, I’ve played a good few minutes with Derry City, and now I’m looking forward to getting more, and trying to win games for Bohs.”