Conor McCormack appointed Derry City captain

CONOR McCormack has been appointed as captain of Derry City Football Club ahead of the 2020 SSE Airtricity Premier Division season.

The 27 year-old former Cork City skipper returned to the Brandywell club for a second stint when signing a two year contract last December.

He's already shown his leadership qualities and experience during the club's pre-season campaign and Declan Devine has entrusted the midfielder to lead the team as they look to build on their fourth place finish in 2019.

McCormack takes over the captaincy from his former Cork City teammate, Barry McNamee who is believed to be on the verge of joining City rivals, Finn Harps.

The former Manchester United youth was an obvious candidate as he brings with him a wealth of experience, a winning mentality and a drive to succeed.

The Carlingford man has won the league and FAI Cup double in 2017 during his successful spell with Cork who he captained in 2018 and will surely become an integral part of any success the Candy Stripes bring to Foyleside this year.

Prior to his first spell at Derry City where he spent a season and a half at Brandywell from July 2015, McCormack was a Manchester United youth player and spent time with Italian Serie B side Triestina before also playing with League of Ireland sides Shamrock Rovers and St. Patrick's Athletic.

He will lead the team out at Oriel Park when the Candy Stripes kick off their 2020 season against champions Dundalk on 14 February.