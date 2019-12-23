Conor McCormack returns to Derry City

DERRY CITY has completed the signing of former Candy Stripes midfielder, Conor McCormack on a two year deal, just in time for Christmas.

Declan Devine was delighted to secure the services of the former Cork City captain who spent 18 months on Foyleside from July 2015, piping several clubs for his signature.

The experienced midfielder is a two-times Premier Division winner with St Pat’s and Cork City and is seen as an ideal replacement for Greg Sloggett who has left to join champions, Dundalk.

He had been offered a new deal with reduced terms to stay at Turner’s Cross where he won a league and cup double in 2017 but in an interview with the Journal last month the player said he wanted to join a club he felt would challenge for honours in 2020 with European football a priority.

"As a player you always want to challenge yourself and play at the highest level against the best and playing in Europe has been great," he said.

McCormack joins fellow new signings, Walter Figueira and Conor Clifford in a new-look midfield ahead of the 2020 SSE Airtricity Premier Division campaign which gets underway on Friday, February 14th next.