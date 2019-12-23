Conor McCormack thrilled to be back at Derry City

New signing Conor McCormack admits he has some unfinished business at Derry City.

The 29-year-old, who has signed a two year deal with the Candy Stripes, hopes to complete his run of winning a trophy with every League of Ireland club he has played during his second stint on Foyleside.

McCormack initially signed for the Brandywell men in July 2015 and spent a season and a half before moving to Cork City in November 2016.

He has spent the last three seasons at Turners Cross and won the league and FAI Cup double in 2017, he also won the FAI Cup with St Patrick's Athletic, when the Dubliners defeated Derry in the 2014 final, and McCormack played his part in Michael O'Neill's Premier Division title winning Shamrock Rovers squad in 2011, now he wants to win some silverware in his second spell at the Brandywell.

"All the League of Ireland clubs I have been at, I have won silverware bar Derry, they are the only club that I haven't won something with, so I want to come back and win something with them," he explained.

"It would be great if every club I was at in the League of Ireland I won something.

"We had a really good bit of success down in Cork and if I can bring my bit of experience and the winning mentality, which I had down there, up to Derry, hopefully we can go to that next step.

"It's something when I joined Derry the first time that I wanted to do. I think they were second from bottom when I first joined and then within a year and a half I think we were third, had two semi-finals under Kenny Shiels and we were unfortunate not to win anything then.

"I went to Cork and I was fortunate to win a couple of trophies there, but in the back of my mind I was like 'I want to go back and win something with Derry City,' so I'm really happy that I have made that decision and can't wait to get going."

For boss Declan Devine he was thrilled that the midfielder decided to re-join the club and believes they have made a statement to the rest of the league with his arrival.

“It’s a huge move for us to get Conor. I think to bring a player of that calibre, that experience and that quality to the club is massive for us," insisted the Derry manager.

“If you look at our three signings from outside of the club (Walter) Figueira, Conor Clifford and now Conor McCormack, it’s three big hitters and three big players who have lit up the league in recent years and players that will be huge assets to us moving forward.

“All three of them played against us last year and looked at us as a club that’s really on the up and that’s the pleasing aspect for me, that we can bring these type of players to the club this year.

“This time last year it was very, very difficult to sell players a dream, about moving to Derry. Look this year, while it’s still not easy, it’s a credit to the players that want to come here. And getting Conor McCormack to the club is a huge bit of business for us, because he has got such a wealth of experience and both on and off the pitch, he’s a fantastic person.

“The experience of winning games, playing in big European games; he knows the league inside outside and the league knows him, he has an aura about him that I think will make him a brilliant addition to the club.”

