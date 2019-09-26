Cork City game is huge insists Derry City's Greg Sloggett

Derry City midfielder Greg Sloggett is fully aware how important tomorrow night’s clash against Cork City is for the club’s quest to secure European football.

Three points for the Candy Stripes tomorrow evening would take them above Bohemians into third spot with only four league games remaining.

“It’s a huge game but, to be honest every, game at this stage of the season is pivotal,” he stated.

“You can’t look pass the next one. This game against Cork can put us in a driving position in the quest for Europe and hopefully puts us into third place.”

Sloggett, only returned from an ankle injury he picked up against the FAI Cup loss to Dundalk, admits Declan Devine’s side have hit a bit of a sticky patch in recent weeks.

The Brandywell men go into the clash against the Rebel Army looking for their first victory since seeing off Wexford in the FAI Cup in August, thanks to David Parkhouse’s late strike. Since then, Derry have lost three (two after extra-time to Dundalk) and drawn two games.

“We had a couple of cup games thrown in and some difficult league games, so it’s been a kind of up and down sort of patch were performances have been good but the luck hasn’t gone our way,” added Sloggett.

“We’ll be looking to put that right on Friday night and hopefully kick things on moving into the remainder of the season.”

The 23-year-old concedes he was bitterly disappointed to miss the EA Sports Cup Final clash against Dundalk but is glad to back for the big finish.

“The Dundalk cup final was just too soon. Even the Bohs game was touch and go in as many ways,” he confirmed. “We’re trying to make a big push towards the end of the season and there are some sore bodies around, but you have got to try and drive it home until the end of the season.

“Every lad is committed to the cause and hopefully we can get the job done.”

Declan Devine was thrilled to have the midfielder back for last week’s clash against Bohs and felt his performance in last week’s scoreless draw summed the man up.

“His performance against Bohs is testament to the person he is. He is an amazing person,” explained the Derry boss.

“I look at him on a daily basis and I’m extremely proud of him, and extremely proud that we have him at the football club.

“He’s just an amazing person and a brilliant footballer. He’s somebody who is a credit to his family with the way he conducts himself and the physical condition he’s in.

“His application to his football, and the sacrifices he’s made to move to Derry, are something that I just have to admire to be honest.”