'Cork City will come to Brandywell without fear': insists Declan Devine

DECLAN Devine believes Cork City will come to Brandywell on Friday night without fear and confident they can breathe life into their struggling league campaign.

The City boss admits he's been surprised by the Rebels' dismal start to an 'unforgiving league' but knows how a win can quickly turn your season around.

"I'm surprised they are where they are but there's a lot of good teams in this league. You're also just two or three wins away from being back near the top again.

"It's just a league, with the 10 teams, where anybody can beat anybody and everybody can take points off each other.

"When you're going through a bad time you look at what you have in your group and Cork have a lot of people there who have won league titles and FAI Cups. That's what you need whenever you've had a difficult spell.

"I think John Caulfield is an absolutely brilliant manager who has done an amazing job at Cork. This league is unforgiving and if you can get a win, momentum builds really quickly."

Derry's last win over Cork at Brandywell came back in March 11th, 2016 when Ronan Curtis’ 59th minute strike gifted the home side all three points.

And so Devine is expecting a tough encounter from a team desperate to get back on the winning trail.

"They will be coming here looking for three points. They won't come here with any fear. They will fancy themselves becasue of that experience and where they are as a club.

"It's a very difficult game for us and one we have to be fully focused on. We can't look past it. It's a 90 minutes game where if we can spill the energy we have been and move the ball with the precision we have been in recent weeks then we can cause anybody a problem.

"We have to make sure we don't give anything soft away. Shamrock Rovers had one opportunity in the game and we lost all the points.

"Waterford didn't really have many opportunities and we only drew the game. We know where we have to tidy up. We have a brilliant bunch of players with fantastic attitudes.

"I think it's how you mentally approach the games. If your focus is right and your players are willing to do the things they're good at then you're in with a shout to win games."