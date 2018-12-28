Cotton wool time for Institute boys

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin admits he may have to freshen things up for tomorrow’s clash at Glenavon (KO 3pm).

The ’Stute boss admitted that he was wrapping the likes of Caoimhin Bonner and Michael McCrudden in cotton wool ahead of their encounter at Mourneview Park.

Skipper McCrudden, who has now netted an impressive 15 goals this season and nine in his last six league games is struggling with a rib injury, while Bonner, who produced a tremendous defensive display in their win over Ards on St Stephen’s Day, has a chest infection.

McLaughlin confirmed that Bonner and McCrudden played through the pain barrier against Ards and he’s keeping his fingers crossed they can continue to do that, especially during this hectic Christmas and New Year period.

“Mickey has some bruised ribs and he has been taking pain killers to just get through games,” he confirmed.

“Skinny (Caoimhin Bonner) is struggling with a chest infection and the Ards game was Jarvy’s (Aaron Jarvis) first match in three weeks, after we had the Ballymena United game called off a few weeks ago and there are a few other boys who are hanging together, but as long as we can keep knuckling down as we did against Ards, then you never know what might happen.”

Only a few weeks ago, the Lurgan Blues came from behind to secure a 3-3 draw against ’Stute thanks to a late goal from Conor McCloskey and although they have only won once since that game earlier this month, McLaughlin knows his side are going to have a tough test.

“Look, it’s going to be tough, Glenavon are one of the top sides in the division,” he insisted.

“But regardless who we are playing it’s definitely a time to rotate the squad a bit because the boys looked tired today (St Stephen’s Day) and we had to fight to the very end to get a result and I’m sure that will have a massive effect on them over the next day or two. So we have to wrap some of them in cotton wool and see how they are for Saturday. We have to get our physio Ruairi Lynch, who has been brilliant for us all year, to get working hard, because he’s going to be busy, but as I said, maybe it’s time to introduce a couple of fresh faces for Saturday’s game.”

Gary Hamilton’s side go into the game off the back of a stoppage time equaliser at Dungannon Swifts on St Stephen’s Day and McLaughlin believes scoring an equaliser so late on, will feel like a win for Glenavon.

“We were on the wrong end of a late goal against them a few weeks ago when we last played them at Mourneview, so we understand that they’ll never give in and fight right to the end to get something from a game,” he added.

“Just like Ards, they kept going and that’s what it takes, you have to keep going right to the final whistle and if you work enough and get a wee bit of luck, as we did on Boxing Day, then you never know what could happen at Glenavon.”