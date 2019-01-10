Cross Channel Duo come McCaul-ing

DERRY CITY remain favourites to sign Darren McCauley, despite two cross-channel clubs this week entering the race for his signature.

The much sought after midfielder has already held talks with Danske Bank Premiership champions, Crusaders and Bluefin Sport Championship big-spenders, Larne. However, it’s now believed Scottish Championship side, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, managed by ex-Derry boss John Robertson, and League One strugglers, Plymouth Argyle, have contactedColeraine about his availability.

Bannsiders boss Rodney McAree refused to be drawn on which cross-channel clubs had been in touch but did confirm there had been ‘tentative’ interest.

“I know Darren hasspoken to Derry City, Larne and Crusaders and there has been some sort of tentative interest from cross-channel clubs, so he’s weighing up is options,” confirmed McAree.

“We have worked hard to try and keep him here. Coleraine offered him a very good deal and that offer is still on the table at this moment in time.

“However, Darren has made it clear that he wants to move elsewhere and wants to further his career with a new challenge.

“From my point view, you are just preparing for games without Darren - that’s where I am at this moment.

“I’m focusing on the games that are coming up and on the people we know are definitely available for us.

“Now it could get to the stage were Darren McCauley isn’t moving anywhere until the end of the season. If that happens we are going to have to sit down and assess that from a club’s point of view.

“Obviously if Darren is going to remain a Coleraine player until the end of the season, then, at that stage, we’d probably look to utilise Darren as best as we could.”