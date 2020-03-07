Crusaders' Paul Heatley capitalises on Institute mistake

Crusaders midfielder Philip Lowry gets away from Institute's Brendan McLaughlin.

Another big defensive mistake and a half-time change from Crusaders assistant manager Jeff Spiers, meant bottom side Institute suffered yet another defeat.

Centre-back Conor Tourish was 'Stute's hero in the early stages, but he turned villain in the second half as his poor clearance only found Paul Heatley, who gleefully netted what turned out to be the winner.

However credit to Crues number two Spiers, who stood in for the suspended Stephen Baxter in the dug-out, as he brought on striker Jordan Owens at half-time and his presence changed the game in favour of the Seaview men.

The defeat, which was 'Stute's 20th league loss this campaign, means they sit three points behind fellow strugglers Warrenpoint Town at the foot of the Danske Bank Premiership table, but the bottom side would have been further behind, but for Rhyss Campbell's stoppage time equaliser saw Dungannon Swifts secure a 4-4 draw against Barry Gray's men.

The visitors got off to the perfect start as they took the lead after just 70 seconds as Aidan McCauley's right wing free-kick deep to the back post found an unmarked Tourish and the centre-back's looping header sailed over Crues goalkeeper Sean O'Neill and into the net.

After such a superb start, the Drumahoe men were as expected put under a lot of pressure from the Shore Road men, however the Crues never really threatened 'Stute keeper Rory Brown that much in the early stages, despite having most of the ball and getting into good positions.

Sean Connor's side defensively were well set-up and looked solid and they never really let the home side create many clear cut opportunities.

Defender Conor Tourish celebrates with captain Dean Curry, after heading Institute in front at Crusaders.

The only real clear cut chance came on 19 minutes but Michael Ruddy's header, from Heatley's teasing left wing corner, was cleared off the line by 'Stute midfielder Evan Tweed, while on the half-hour mark Philip Lowry's drive was well charged down by the 'Stute defence.

Trialing at the break, Baxter made a change at half-time by replacing David Cushley with striker Owens and it didn't take long for the big frontman to make an impact.

On 48 minutes the centre-forward cleverly knocked down Ruddy's centre to find Lowry inside the box and the ex-Institute man, made no mistake, finshing well from around the penalty spot, giving Rory Brown no chance.

With their tails up Lowry, Rory Hale and Jordan McGonigle all went close but it was a defensive mistake, which set-up what turned out to be the winning goal on 58 minutes.

After giving 'Stute the early lead, Tourish gifted the home side a second goal when he miss hit Ruddy's punt down field, the loose ball fell perfectly into Heatley's path and the winger capitalised fully, firing home past Brown, much to the ex-Letterkenny Rovers man's disappointment.

Owens went close to adding a third but his header was saved by Brown, while on 76 minutes Heatley fired wide when well placed.

Crusaders: O’Neill, Burns, Lowry, McGonigle (Clarke 82), Hale, Cushley (Owens HT), Ruddy, Brown, Heatley, McElroy (Thompson 84), Dummigan.

Institute: R Brown, C McLaughlin, Curry, Tourish, Tweed, B McLaughlin, McCauley, Brogan, Pomeroy, Henry, Walsh.