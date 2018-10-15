CRUSADERS: Winning breeds confidence says Rory Patterson

Crusaders striker Rory Patterson is hoping his side's recent good form is the sign of things to come.

The reigning champions made it three league wins on the bounce on Saturday as they saw off Glentoran 3-0 at Seaview.

The result moved the Crues up to third place with Patterson hoping to reel in the teams above them.

"Winning breeds confidence," he said afterwards.

"Hopefully that's a start for us now and we can go on a good run.

"The key thing is we need to pick up points and hope the teams above us drop a few."