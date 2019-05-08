Danny Lafferty released by Premier League bound Sheffield United

PREMIER LEAGUE new boys, Sheffield United has released former Derry City left-back. Danny Lafferty.

The Carnhill man, who was on loan at League One side Peterborough United this season, has been told he is surplus to requirements at Bramall Lane and is free to find a new club.

The Northern Ireland international joined Sheffield United in January 2017 after being released by Burnley.

He was part of the 2016/17 League One Championship winning side and made 52 appearances for the South Yorkshire club, scoring five times.

The former Celtic defender barely featured for the Blades in the 2018/19 season with just one 18 minute substitute appearance against Aston Villa.

He moved to Peterborough on loan in January where he teamed up with Posh boss, Steve Evans who worked alongside the Derry man at Rotherham.

Sheffield United clinched promotion to the top flight of English football last weekend with a draw against Leeds United and manager, Chris Wilder almost immediately got to work on culling his side.

Lafferty was one of three Northern Ireland internationals released from the Blades books with Conor Washington and Caolan Lavery both shown the door.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Following the conclusion of the Sky Bet Championship season, Chris Wilder has acted swiftly by announcing his retained list.

Paul Coutts, Martin Cranie, Conor Washington, Daniel Lafferty and Caolan Lavery will all leave Bramall Lane when their current deals expire this summer”.