Derry City striker Danny Mullen finds the bottom corner with this strike in the second half against Dundalk. Photograph by George Sweeney.

Derry City 1 Dundalk 1

DANNY Mullen came off the bench to rescue a point for Derry City against struggling Dundalk at Brandywell but it was an opportunity missed for the title chasing Candystripes.

With leaders Shelbourne playing 24 hours later at the Sligo Showgrounds, Ruaidhri Higgins' troops had the chance to move above them for the first time since early March.

It didn't go to plan, however, as Dundalk skipper John Mountney silenced the home support with a powerful header from Daryl Horgan's corner kick on 21 minutes.

Paul McMullan tries to open up the Dundalk defence at Brandywell. Photograph by George Sweeney.

Higgins rang the changes at half-time with debutante Jacob Davenport and Mullen entering the fray. And it had the desired effect with the subs combining for the equaliser on 64 minutes.

Davenport found Mullen who fired past Felix Goddard from the edge of the box and from then on in it was an onslaught on the Dundalk goal for the winner.

Mullen could've had a hat-trick on another night but it wasn't to be as they slipped to a 10th draw of the season - more than any other team in league!

The gap on the leaders was cut to two points but Shels have two games in hand.

Derry made a dominant opening to the match and came close to an early breakthrough on 11 minutes.

Mark Connolly switched the play wide to Ben Doherty in space on the left wing and crossed dangerously into the six yard box but Duffy's downard header bounced over the crossbar.

For all of Derry's dominance it was Dundalk who hit the front on 21 minutes against the run of play. Horgan swung in a corner and Mountney peeled off his man and guided a powerful header into the far corner.

Dundalk almost capitalised on a quick counter on 34 minutes and it was momentarily three visiting attackers against two Derry defenders.

Robert Mahon slipped the ball through to Jamie Gullan and with Horgan free at the back post Maher made a vital intervention with his outstretched foot.

There was another let-off for the home side and again Horgan, who signed a new contract this week, was at the heart of a swift attack. The winger threaded it through to Benson who let it run to Mahon inside the box but the striker blazed it over the bar from 10 yards.

The Lilywhites were unfortunate not to be going in at the break with a more comfortable lead and Derry looked more like the team battling the drop than chasing the title.

Unsurprisingly Higgins made a double substitution at the break and ex-Blackburn and Morecambe midfielder Jacob Davenport was handed his debut, replacing Adam O'Reilly. Striker Danny Mullen was also introduced at the expense of ex-Dundalk man Daniel Kelly.

Derry were back on level terms on 64 minutes when Davenport found fellow sub Mullen and the Scotsman buried his strike into the bottom corner for his ninth of the season.

It was Derry's first shot on target and there was a palpable sense of relief around the Brandywell stadium.

With eight minutes to go Mullen skipped clear of Andy Boyle and was sent through on goal but Felix Goddard was quick off his line and charged down his shot before it was cleared behind for a corner.

Mullen had another chance to win it on 86 minutes when he was in behind the Dundalk defence once again but the striker's lobbed effort landed on the roof of the net.

There were six minutes of stoppage time signalled as Dundlak were hanging on to secure a precious share of the spoils. It's three games without a win now for Derry who must rediscover their winning form before it's too late!.

Derry City: Maher 7; Dummigan 8, Connolly 7, Coll 7, Doherty 6 (Whelan 6, 82); O'Reilly 6 (Davenport 7, h-t), Patching 6, McMullan 6; Kelly 5 (Mullen 8, h-t), Hoban 6, Duffy 6; Subs Not Used - Ryan, Diallo, McEleney, McEneff, Heaney, Barr.

Dundalk: Goddard 8; Pike 7, Boyle 7, Cann 7, Keogh 8 (Oostenbrink 6, 70); Mountney 8, Benson 6, (McGill 6, h-t), Dervin 6; Horgan 8 (Garbett 6, 81), Gullan 7 (Kenny 6, 81), Mahon 7 (O'Kane 7, 63); Subs Not Used - Munro, Animasahun, Mulligan, Hakiki.

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin).