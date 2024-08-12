Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​DANNY Mullen has urged Derry City fans to keep the faith, insisting the club can still achieve 'something special' this season despite last weekend's setback in the title race.

​The striker came off the bench against Dundalk on Friday, scoring his ninth goal of the season to rescue what could be an important point come the end of the campaign despite the initial frustration of dropping points at home.

Slip-ups from both Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers during the following two days sparked a renewal of hope amongst Derry's fanbase who were deflated leaving Brandywell on Friday night.

"Points will be dropped during the business end of the season," said Mullen.

Derry City striker Danny Mullen celebrates scoring against St Pat's in the FAI Cup second round.

"It's all about getting a run together and seeing who slips up first. There's a long way still to go. Our focus is to get the next three points on the board and take it from there.

"Although we were disappointed on Friday night we always knew there was a chance Shelbourne would drop points from now and the end of the season. So we weren't too disheartened."

As Ruaidhri Higgins takes his troops to Cork City this weekend seeking an FAI Cup third round victory over the runaway First Division leaders which will put them to within two games of a return to the Aviva Stadium, Mullen remains optimistic about how this term can turn out with a double still on the cards.

"It's an overnight and a long journey but we'll prepare right," said the Scotsman. "No game is a given so we know it will be a tough game. We also know if we play the way we can we should be okay.

Derry City’s Danny Mullen celebrates scoring against Dundalk on Friday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney

"There's a lot of the so-called bigger teams knocked out already and we know if we go and do the business right we give ourselves a right good chance to go on a run in the cup as well which I know means a lot to the fans and the city. It's a competition we really want to go on and win.

"The boys say it was a great day all round when they won it last and we want to bring more joy to the city. We can still turn this into a special season.

"It's a long way away but we know we need to work towards that. That's part of the reason I came here, to win trophies, because I could see the strength of the squad we've got.

"We need to work hard and build on the work we’ve done so far."

Derry's recent record at Turner's Cross isn't too shabby having won on their last two visits last season.

Under Tim Clancy, however, the Rebels have grown in confidence and the recent additions of Ruairi Keating and Sean Maguire will heighten expectations on Leeside.

Mullen, who will be hoping his latest goal heroics is enough to secure a starting berth in the cup, believes Derry have enough firepower to navigate their safe passage to the quarter-finals.

"You want to win every game. Cork is going to be a big game. We have players there who have won trophies and leagues before so we need to work hard and do things right and hopefully it takes care of itself."