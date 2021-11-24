Darren Cole leaves Derry City
Defender Darren Cole has left Derry City after five seasons with the club.
The 29-year-old, who made 108 appearances for the Candy Stripes, has believed to have been informed by the Brandywell club that he would not get a new deal and is now a free agent.
Cole, who joined Derry in 2017 under Kenny Shiels' stewardship, has struggled to feature this season after recovering from a serious injury in 2019.
However the centre-back played a major role in Derry's final day victory over Dundalk last week, making a superb last ditch tackle to deny Pat Hoban a certain goal at Oriel Park.
It's thought a host of Irish League and League of Ireland clubs will be fighting it out for the Edinburgh man's signature and his future is likely to be resolved in the coming weeks.