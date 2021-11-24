Darren Cole leaves Derry City

Defender Darren Cole has left Derry City.

The 29-year-old, who made 108 appearances for the Candy Stripes, has believed to have been informed by the Brandywell club that he would not get a new deal and is now a free agent.

Cole, who joined Derry in 2017 under Kenny Shiels' stewardship, has struggled to feature this season after recovering from a serious injury in 2019.

However the centre-back played a major role in Derry's final day victory over Dundalk last week, making a superb last ditch tackle to deny Pat Hoban a certain goal at Oriel Park.