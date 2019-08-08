David Parkhouse likened to a young Jamie Vardy

DERRY CITY’S in-form hitman, David Parkhouse has been likened to England international striker, Jamie Vardy following his recent goalscoring exploits.

The City striker, who has netted seven goals in his last three matches, fired the Candy Stripes into the EA Sports Cup Final with an incredible four goal haul in the extra-time win over Waterford at Brandywell on Monday.

And Waterford coach, Fran Rockett lauded the Derry front man after that performance, describing him as ‘an absolute tormentor’ and comparing him to Leicester City’s Vardy.

“He’s an absolute handful,” said Rockett. “He’s like Jamie Vardy. He’s one of those guys who is just a handful and an absolute tormentor but it’s up to us to try and stop the supply lines if we can and the crosses into the box.

“In fairness to him he’s always there and has shown variety in how he can score goals over the last few games so hats off to him.”

Parkhouse has scored a variety of strikes including two against the Blues which could well be considered for ‘Goal of the Month’. And the Strabane man is hoping to increase his 16 goal tally for the season when Derry host Wexford in the FAI Cup first round tonight.

Parkhouse described his sensational semi-final performance as the best night of his life and is hoping to reach 20 goals in his debut season, a target set for him by Derry City boss, Declan Devine.

With at least 10 games remaining, including September’s EA Sports Cup decider against either Dundalk or Bohemians and tonight’s FAI Cup clash with Wexford, that goal tally looks achievable.

“It’s a good night for the team but it’s the best night of my life so far and hopefully there’s many more of them to come,” beamed the striker who couldn’t hide his delight when he was greeted with a standing ovation from the Brandywell support as he made his way off the pitch.

“That’s my job, I’m here to score goals,” he said matter-of-factly. “I’m here to build myself up and I can’t thank Declan and the club enough for the chances they’ve given me - it’s starting to pay off.

“It’s my first season here, my first senior season and it’s great to go into the final in the style we have.”