David Parkhouse named in PFAI Premier Division Team of the Year

Striker David Parkhouse is the only Derry City player in this year's PFAI Premier Division Team of the Year.

The N Ireland U21 front man, who has netted 19 goals in all competitions this season, has also been nominated for the Young Player of the Year award, where he comes up against Shamrock Rovers and Republic of Ireland international Jack Byrne and Bohemians midfielder Danny Mandroiu.

Fellow Derry man Michael Duffy along with four other Dundalk team-mates Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare, Chris Shields and Pat Hoban are also in the Team of the Year.

While Duffy faces Gannon and Byrne in the Player of the Year category.

The Team of the Year is dominated by the top two as Dundalk have five players in the side and Shamrock Rovers, who they face in next month's FAI Cup Final, have four players in the team.

PFAI XI: (4-3-3): Alan Mannus (Shamrock Rover); Sean Gannon (Dundalk), Sean Hoare (Dundalk), Lee Grace (Shamrock Rover), Sean Kavanagh (Shamrock Rovers); Danny Mandroiu (Bohemians), Chris Shields (Dundalk), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers); David Parkhouse (Derry City), Pat Hoban (Dundalk), Michael Duffy (Dundalk).

Player of the Year nominees: Michael Duffy (Dundalk), Sean Gannon (Dundalk) and Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).

Young Player of the Year nominees: Danny Mandroiu (Bohemians), David Parkhouse (Derry City) and Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).