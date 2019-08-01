David Parkhouse on the hunt for more goals as Derry City travel to UCD

DAVID Parkhouse claims he would’ve ‘bitten your hand off’ in pre-season had he been offered an 11-goal tally for his debut season with Derry City.

However, not one to rest on his laurels, ‘Parky’ is determined to increase that impressive tally against UCD at the Belfield Bowl tonight.

The 19 year-old’s spectacular strike to make it 2-0 against Waterford on Monday at Brandywell has to be considered for goal of the month and perhaps even goal of the season.

Yet he’s put that glorious 35 yards wonder strike firmly to the back of his mind as he concentrates on tonight’s clash with the Students.

The Sheffield United loanee is delighted to be playing for his hometown club but was taken back by the standing ovation he received when substituted 83 minutes into Monday’s 2-0 win.

“I’m delighted I’m here and that’s what I came to Derry to do.

“I’m lucky and I’m grateful I’m able to do it in my hometown club. The reception was just brilliant from the hometown fans. I would’ve bitten your hand off if you had of gave me 11 goals at the start of the season,” added the striker.

“Just to have the security that the fans have your back and appreciate the performances you’re giving.”

The last meeting between the sides on July 12th on Foyleside was a frustrating affair as UCD held Derry to a scoreless draw.

Parkhouse clipped the crossbar with a close range header in that match and could’ve scored another late on but headed straight into the hands of Conor Kearns.

He’s determined to put that right in Dublin as City take on Collie O’Neill’s troops for the final time in the league this season.

“We enjoyed the Waterford win but all our focus is on UCD on Friday night. We’ll just focus on getting the three points on Friday now.”

On the back of the disheartening loss to rivals Finn Harps last weekend, Parkhouse was delighted with the response City produced against the Blues.

And he expects the team to reproduce that display against bottom of the table UCD.

“We weren’t great last Friday night but that’s over and done with now and we were lucky Monday came around the corner with another game.

“We just had to make sure we got three points in the bag and prove that the performance we gave on Friday night wasn’t the Derry City team we are known for.

“I thought we did well tonight with a good performance and showed everybody that’s what we can do and should be doing on a weekly basis.

“There was a bit of anger, disappointment and other things that created that (high intensity start to the game).

“Normally we do give that but with the result from Friday night, it sort of kicked us on against Waterford. Everybody grafted and gritted their teeth to put that right. Thankfully we did.”

The timing of the two first half goals, particularly the second scored on the stroke of half-time, had knocked the stuffing out of Waterford but Parkhouse claimed there was still plenty of work to do in order to get back to winning ways.

“The second goal killed them off in a way but we still had the second half to play. We’ve got good players in the squad who can see out a game. The boys did really well and did the job. “

And despite netting a wonderful brace, he was disappointed he didn’t complete the hat-trick.

“The first goal I was just waiting for Ciaran (Coll). You know the players when they get into certain positions and I knew the kind of ball he would play as he’s a quality player.

“I had to make sure I was the first to it. And the second one, I got the opportunity to hit it and was never going to turn it down a strike.

“On another day I would’ve scored a hat-trick but I won’t make any excuses, I should’ve scored it. The main thing though is we got three points and didn’t give them a sniff.”