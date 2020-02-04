Declan Devine hails Derry City's Dublin training camp ahead of pre-season clash with Bray

DECLAN DEVINE has hailed Derry City's pre-season camp in Dublin as the perfect opportunity to build team spirit ahead of the new campaign which begins on Friday week.

The Candy Stripes take on First Division outfit, Bray Wanderers in Abbotstown this evening as the team concludes its three day camp in Dublin.

Former Republic of Ireland international and the FAI's interim deputy CEO, Niall Quinn took the opportunity to meet the staff and players during a training session and Devine has been delighted with the hospitality afforded them at the FAI's sports campus.

The City boss believes the trip has helped foster a stronger bond between the players and he hopes to see the benefits of three hard days' graft when they take to the field tonight in their fourth pre-season friendly against the Seagulls.

"It's been a great couple of days," said Devine. "There's been a lot of hard work done and the facilities are top class. We've been really looked after. It's been brilliant in terms of the bonding of the players."

With the players living at close quarters, it's been the perfect chance for the club's new signings, including most recent additions, Moussa Nakayoko and Danny Lupano, to get to know their teammates.

"There's something like nine new players in again this year and it's been fantastic for them to get to know each other away from the training pitch. That's been the most important thing is that they all understand what people are like, character-wise.

"We have to continue to strive to get better and that's what these couple of days have been about.

"It's been great just to get away for a change of scenery and we've been getting a lot of tactical and physical preparation finalised because the season is coming up very quickly.

"Last year we were in the Isle of Man. It's a lot closer to home this year but it's all about getting the group ready. These sessions have been brilliant for us and to live beside each other on a daily basis and work extremely hard and put a few plans in place for the start of the season, has been brilliant.

"We have a match against Bray as well. We will be going into the game very tired because we've put a lot of work into our legs in the last two days but it will be a good test for us. Bray have good players and especially with our boys feeling the fatigue levels, it's going to be very difficult but that's what we have to do.

"The games in the League of Ireland come thick and fast. I think we've four games in the first two weeks of the season. It's important we understand we have to play a high level of football even when you're fatigued."