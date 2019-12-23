Declan Devine reckons Barry McNamee could leave Derry City

Derry City manager Declan Devine admits Barry McNamee may have played his last game for the club.

The 27-year-old, who has been a free agent since the end of the season, has been in ongoing contract talks with the Brandywell men for the past number of months, but Devine doesn't believe he'll be in a Candy Stripes' jersey next season.

"We opened negotiations with Barry in August and at this moment in time Barry is pursuing different options away from the game and also potentially in the game," he insisted.

"Barry was my captain last year and he's a brilliant person and brilliant player, but I think he's weighing up what he wants to do away from football.

"I have told him that I will keep in touch with him over Christmas but at this moment in time I wouldn't be too confident that Barry will be coming back to play for Derry City next year."

Devine, who signed midfielder Conor McCormack today and only a few weeks ago added midfielder Conor Clifford, also confirmed that he will keep in contact with the Ramelton man in the coming weeks.

"Barry is in charge of his own destiny and he's a sought after player," added Devine.

"As I said, we opened negotiations with him in August and I spoke to him last week, he still wasn't in any rush to make a decision on what his future is.

"I just wish Barry every success but I'm always here for him and if he decides that he's playing football, then we'll sit down and have a chat, but at this moment in time I don't think that's the case."