Declan Devine signs former Cork City defender Colm Horgan after impressive trial

DERRY CITY boss, Declan Devine has made defender, Colm Horgan his fifth new signing ahead of the 2020 SSE Airtricity League campaign.

The 25-year-old Galwegian has been training with the club and appeared as a second half substitute in the game against Drogheda on Friday night.

With well over 100 appearances in the League to his name, the former Cork City right-back adds further options for Devine as he continues to strengthen his squad.

And the City boss was delighted to get the deal done.

“I thought Colm Horgan was excellent when he came on,” stated Devine after his side's 1-0 win over Drogheda. “He’s an experienced League of Ireland player and he did really, really well. Thankfully we were able to sort something out for him, because I think he’ll be a good addition to our squad.

“He’s has had plenty of experience in the League and is a player who has been successful at Cork City and a player I’ve have known for a long time. He’s a good lad and has been fantastic at training."

The brother of former Dundalk star, Daryl, Horgan will be seen as a replacement for the injured Darren Cole at right-back with the Scot not expected back in action until after the midseason break.

Horgan debuted for Salthill Devon in the 2010 season and faced City that season, as the Candy Stripes swept to the First Division title.

The defender moved across to play for Galway, and was a key part of the side which won promotion to the top flight in the 2015 season.

He remained with Galway until the end of the 2017 season, before departing for Leeside and a two-year contract with Cork City.

Horgan played 20 times for Cork in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division last season and was also part of their Europa League campaign on what was a disappointing year for the Leesiders.

Meanwhile, the Candy Stripes face North West neighbours Finn Harps tomorrow night at the Brandywell (KO 7.45pm) and Devine has confirmed three attack minded trialists will feature in the friendly.

“We will have three trialists playing against Harps, two strikers and a wide left player who can also play up top or wide right,” confirmed the Derry boss.

“We are definitely going to have more trialists coming in, two came in on Saturday, that we’ll have a look at over the next four or five days and we’ll have another two more coming in next week.

“We are in the market for another four or five players but no one will be coming into the club blind. We’ll have a look at them but we’ll certainly be looking to strengthen in the next week or two.”