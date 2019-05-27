Declan Devine to field 'very strong' side for Derry City's EA Sports Cup clash with Finn Harps

DECLAN DEVINE insists he will field a 'very strong side' against Finn Harps in their EA Sports Cup quarter-final tie at Brandywell tonight. (K.o. 7.45p.m.)

The Cup holders take on their North West rivals for a second time in three days following Friday night's one-sided 4-0 romp in the league at the same venue.

Devine is determined to keep the EA Sports Cup trophy on Foyleside and so he's not taking any chances with a weakened team selection against a wounded Harps side he feels will come with a 'point to prove'.

"It's a difficult one because there's such a quick turnaround and you're playing the same opponents," said the City boss. "So they will come here hurting. I know they'll come here and have a point to prove but we also have a point to prove.

"We want to do well in this competition," he insisted. "We're going to pick a very strong side and we're going to try and win the match as we always do here at the Brandywell.

"It's a game I'm really looking forward to. North West derbies don't come around too often and when they do we get two in three days. We will look forward to it and enjoy it. But we have a big point to prove again because Friday night's game is over."

Having opened their defence of the cup with a comfortable 3-0 win over First Division outfit, Longford Town at the beginning of April, Devine's troops find themselves just two wins away from successive cup finals.

And that's something which is motivating Devine as he looks to win his first silverware with the club since his FAI Cup triumph in 2012.

"It's massive for us as a football club. We're building and we want to make sure we're building based on success.

"We have the League Cup sitting in the office here at the Brandywell and we certainly don't want Finn Harps taking that off us on Monday night."