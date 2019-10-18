Declan Devine wants one more last push from Derry City

Derry City manager Declan Devine wants his players to put in one more big week of maximum effort as their season reaches its climax.

The Candy Stripes have three games in the space of six days, starting at Sligo Rovers tomorrow evening (KO 7.45pm).

And Devine has challenged his squad to go on the offensive against Liam Buckley’s side as they look to secure a European spot.

“We have to play the way we have been training for the last number of weeks,” he insisted.

“We are in a good place and our training has been excellent, our appetite to get across the line and our professionalism, the way the boys come in every day has been fantastic.

“It’s a North West derby, we are hoping that we have a big following with us on Saturday.

“It will actually be good to get a game, because the end of the season has been very stop start, but our application to training has been brilliant and that’s all you can ask for going into it.

“We have prepared really well all week, we’ll train again on Friday and we’ll get ready for the game on Saturday.”

Devine also knows that if Bohemians see off St Patrick’s Athletic, Derry would effectively be three points away from securing a Europa League spot, but he’s only focusing on his side and feels that a host of players up and down the country, will be giving their all to earn themselves a new deal for next season.

“I don’t underestimate the league, people have to understand that players are playing for their futures at every football club and players want to finish the season off on a high,” he explained.

“We are under no illusion that anyone is going to do us any favours, we have got to be playing with a real high intensity. We have got to move the ball the way we normally move it. I’m sure Sligo will have a big crowd on Saturday night and they’ll be looking to send their fans home happy.

“To be fair we you have players like Junior (Ogedi-Uzokwe), Parkie (David Parkhouse), Jamie McDonagh, Barry McNamee, Greg Sloggett and Ciaron Harkin, we have players who can get onto the end of things, who can score goals. We want to take the game to Sligo as professionally as we can and play to our strengths, which is attacking teams.”

“We want to attack teams, get the ball down and play; look we want to bring all the fundamentals that we have used all season, out for one more week.”

Midfielder Gerardo Bruna is likely to return to the squad with Darren Cole and Jack Malone the only two regulars missing.

Devine is also pleased his squad haven’t taken their eye of the ball as they continue to aim to finish the season strongly.

“Gerardo will train tomorrow (Friday) again and he’ll be a good addition to get back for the last three games, as he gets us playing and has a wand of a left foot. Everyone is fit and our fitness levels have been brilliant,” admitted Devine.

“We trained today (Thursday) and the intensity and quality was brilliant.

“You see over previous years, players taking the foot off the gas and thinking about the beach and what they are going to do in the off season. That has not been the case here. We’ve trained brilliantly over the last two weeks and are going to have to do that over the next week as well to make sure that we are competitive over the three games.”