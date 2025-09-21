Paul McGuinness, Eamon McLaughlin, Tony O’Doherty, Eddie Mahon, Eddie Sedak and John Quigg at the Derry City FC celebration of 40 years in the League of Ireland held in the Everglades on Saturday evening. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
Paul McGuinness, Eamon McLaughlin, Tony O’Doherty, Eddie Mahon, Eddie Sedak and John Quigg at the Derry City FC celebration of 40 years in the League of Ireland held in the Everglades on Saturday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Dennis Tueart and famous Gang of Four honoured as Derry City celebrate 40 years in League of Ireland at Gala dinner

By Simon Collins
Published 21st Sep 2025, 21:20 BST
DERRY CITY players past and present and the infamous ‘Gang of Four’ gathered for a gala dinner at the Everglades Hotel on Saturday evening as the Brandywell club celebrated its 40th anniversary in the League of Ireland.

Manchester City and Derry City legend Dennis Tueart was the guest of honour while ex-City boss Noel King, FAI President Paul Cooke and several members of the 1985 Derry team who were part of an historic rebirth of the football club when they lined out in front of thousands at Brandywell Stadium against Home Farm for their League of Ireland debut four decades ago this month.

The Gang of Four, Terry Harkin, Eamonn McLaughlin, Tony O'Doherty and Eddie Mahon who fought to ensure Derry returned to senior football after 13 years in the wilderness, were honoured at the event in front of over 200 people who marked the special anniversary.

Long-standing Derry City CEO Sean Barrett who is set to leave his role at the end of the season, former Director and volunteer Martin McDaid and legendary kit man and backroom staff member Philip Johnston were also recognised at the event with special plaques on a night of throwbacks for the Foylesiders.

‘Journal’ photographer George Sweeney and Derry City Media Officer Lawrence Moore were in attendance and documented a special evening with these fantastic photographs.

Derry City media man, Caolán McGinley and members of the Derry City Merchandise Committee who organised the event, Gary Slevin and Kieran Doyle.

1. Derry City FC celebration of 40 years in the League of Ireland

Derry City media man, Caolán McGinley and members of the Derry City Merchandise Committee who organised the event, Gary Slevin and Kieran Doyle. Photo: Lawrence Moore

Photo Sales
Derry City legends, the Gang of Four, Tony O'Doherty, Eamonn McLaughlin, Eddie Mahon and Terry Harkin pictured with 1985 star player Dennis Tueart.

2. Derry City FC celebration of 40 years in the League of Ireland

Derry City legends, the Gang of Four, Tony O'Doherty, Eamonn McLaughlin, Eddie Mahon and Terry Harkin pictured with 1985 star player Dennis Tueart. Photo: LM

Photo Sales
Danny Mullen, Gerry Shepard, Paul Hegarty, Dipo Akinyemi and Brian Maher at the Derry City FC celebration of 40 years in the League of Ireland held in the Everglades on Saturday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Derry City FC celebration of 40 years in the League of Ireland

Danny Mullen, Gerry Shepard, Paul Hegarty, Dipo Akinyemi and Brian Maher at the Derry City FC celebration of 40 years in the League of Ireland held in the Everglades on Saturday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Past players celebrating 40 years of Derry City in the League of Ireland at the Everglades.

4. Derry City FC celebration of 40 years in the League of Ireland

Past players celebrating 40 years of Derry City in the League of Ireland at the Everglades. Photo: Lawrence Moore

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Brandywell
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice