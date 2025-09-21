Manchester City and Derry City legend Dennis Tueart was the guest of honour while ex-City boss Noel King, FAI President Paul Cooke and several members of the 1985 Derry team who were part of an historic rebirth of the football club when they lined out in front of thousands at Brandywell Stadium against Home Farm for their League of Ireland debut four decades ago this month.

The Gang of Four, Terry Harkin, Eamonn McLaughlin, Tony O'Doherty and Eddie Mahon who fought to ensure Derry returned to senior football after 13 years in the wilderness, were honoured at the event in front of over 200 people who marked the special anniversary.

Long-standing Derry City CEO Sean Barrett who is set to leave his role at the end of the season, former Director and volunteer Martin McDaid and legendary kit man and backroom staff member Philip Johnston were also recognised at the event with special plaques on a night of throwbacks for the Foylesiders.

‘Journal’ photographer George Sweeney and Derry City Media Officer Lawrence Moore were in attendance and documented a special evening with these fantastic photographs.

