derby draw: Late Institute penalty earns draw at Coleraine

Institute captain Michael McCrudden netted his fourth goal of the season to secure a deserved point at Coleraine.

The front man made no mistake from the spot on 79 minutes as Paddy McLaughlin’s side showed great grit and determination to come-back at the Showgrounds.

Oran Kearney’s men thought they had done enough after Jamie McGonigle and Brad Lyons had cancelled out Dean Curry’s opener.

The Bannsiders, who are now unbeaten in 32 domestic games, were disappointing for long periods and in truth they may have lost the game at the death as ’Stute missed a golden chance to win the game at the death, as Jamie Dunne’s missed placed pass failed to set-up fellow substitute Callum Moorehead.

The visitors had a half chance early on after McCrudden robbed possession from Gareth McConaghie, but the striker’s attempted chip over the back tracking Chris Johns was well off target.

The Bannsiders slowly got into the game and they went close on 20 minutes but Brad Lyons strike was superbly blocked by a diving Caoimhin Bonner.

Coleraine’s Brad Lyons should have done better on the half-hour mark, but after picking up Eoin Bradley’s pass, the midfielder blasted well over from the edge of the box.

Moments later a short corner by Jamie McIntyre found Stephen Curry and his curling strike from just inside the box was parried away by a diving Johns.

From Gareth Brown’s resulting right wing corner the deadlock was broken as a diving Dean Curry, nodded home from close range, giving Johns no chance.

Institute started the second half on the front foot but on 48 minutes Gareth Brown’s downward header was saved by Johns, after Jamie McIntyre’s right wing cross had picked out striker at the back post.

Coleraine drew level five minutes later in fantastic fashion as Stephen Lowry’s left wing centre found Jamie McGonigle, who’s first time strike flew into Marty Gallagher’s bottom right hand corner.

The home side started to up their game and just before the hour mark Ian Parkhill saw his strike saved a second attempt by Gallagher.

Johns was called into action on the hour mark as he superbly denied Curry his second goal of the night, when diving a full stretch tipped the effort away.

Coleraine took the lead on 71 minutes as Aaron Traynor’s teasing left wing centre found Lyons, who ghosted into the box, to head home.

Institute deservedly drew level eight minutes later as Stephen Lowry brought down substitute Callum Moorehead inside the box and McCrudden slotted home his fourth goal of the season from the spot.

Coleraine: Johns, Crown, O’Donnell, McConaghie, Traynor; McCauley, Lowry, Lyons, Parkhill (Harkin 67); Bradley (Gawne 87), McGonigle.

Institute: Gallagher, R Morrow, Bonner, D Curry, McLaughlin; Jarvis, Wilson, S Curry (Henderson 73; McIntyre (Moorehead 73), McCrudden, Brown (Dunne 60).

Referee: Mr Shane Andrews (Cumber).