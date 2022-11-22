News you can trust since 1772
St Columb's College pupils Cadhan Downey and Conor McLaughlin pictured with the FAI Cup during a visit to the school on Monday by Derry City players Michael Duffy, Liam Mullan and Jordon McEneff. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS - 21

DERRY CITY: 15 Photos as the FAI Cup visits St. Columb's College

St. Columb’s College had a special visitor on Monday as members of Ruaidhri Higgins’ Derry City squad to the Buncrana Road college on Monday.

By Michael Wilson
38 minutes ago

Michael Duffy, Liam Mullan and Jordon McEneff brought along the prestigious silverware with students, teachers and staff were able to take photographs, and ask questions about the superb 4-0 victory over Shelbourne in Aviva Stadium. Here’s 15 pics from the visit, see if ‘Journal’ photographer George Sweeney caught you or anyone you know on camera . . .

1. 15 pics as St Columb's College welcomes Derry City's FAI Cup heroes

Derry City players Michael Duffy, Jordon McEneff and Liam Mullan pictured with St Columb's College Year 8 soccer players and PE staff during a visit to the school, with the FAI Cup, on Monday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS  22

Photo: George Sweeney

2. 15 pics as St Columb's College welcomes Derry City's FAI Cup heroes

Derry Citys Jordon McEneff signs autographs for pupils during a visit to the school, with the FAI Cup, on Monday . Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS  26

Photo: George Sweeney

3. Derry Citys Michael Duffy signs autographs for pupils during a visit to the school, with the FAI Cup, on Monday . Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS  27

Derry City's Michael Duffy signs autographs for pupils during a visit to the school with the FAI Cup, on Monday . Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS  27

Photo: George Sweeney

4. 15 pics as St Columb's College welcomes Derry City's FAI Cup heroes

Derry Citys Liam Mullan signs autographs for pupils during a visit to the school, with the FAI Cup, on Monday . Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS  29

Photo: George Sweeney

