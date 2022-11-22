St. Columb’s College had a special visitor on Monday as members of Ruaidhri Higgins’ Derry City squad to the Buncrana Road college on Monday.
Michael Duffy, Liam Mullan and Jordon McEneff brought along the prestigious silverware with students, teachers and staff were able to take photographs, and ask questions about the superb 4-0 victory over Shelbourne in Aviva Stadium. Here’s 15 pics from the visit, see if ‘Journal’ photographer George Sweeney caught you or anyone you know on camera . . .
1. 15 pics as St Columb's College welcomes Derry City's FAI Cup heroes
Derry City players Michael Duffy, Jordon McEneff and Liam Mullan pictured with St Columb's College Year 8 soccer players and PE staff during a visit to the school, with the FAI Cup, on Monday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS 22
Photo: George Sweeney
2. 15 pics as St Columb's College welcomes Derry City's FAI Cup heroes
Derry Citys Jordon McEneff signs autographs for pupils during a visit to the school, with the FAI Cup, on Monday . Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS 26
Photo: George Sweeney
3. Derry Citys Michael Duffy signs autographs for pupils during a visit to the school, with the FAI Cup, on Monday . Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS 27
Derry City's Michael Duffy signs autographs for pupils during a visit to the school with the FAI Cup, on Monday . Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS 27
Photo: George Sweeney
4. 15 pics as St Columb's College welcomes Derry City's FAI Cup heroes
Derry Citys Liam Mullan signs autographs for pupils during a visit to the school, with the FAI Cup, on Monday . Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS 29
Photo: George Sweeney