"The safety of everyone – supporters, players and staff – is, and will always be, of paramount importance to both clubs.

DERRY CITY and Bohemian Football Club have broken their silence on the anti-social behaviour and violence which marred last Friday night's fixture at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

In a joint statement issued on Monday evening, both clubs said they regretted the incidents involving 'individuals with no interest in supporting either team' in and around the Brandywell area before and after the match.

A teenage boy and a man in his 20s were taken to hospital for injuries sustained during the public disorder which began when a gang of travelling Bohemians supporters, wearing masks and armed with sticks and bats made their way to the stadium via the Bogside where they confronted a group of youths.

The trouble continued after the 1-1 draw between the teams when youths scaled the perimeter fence at the Southend Pak end of the ground and fired a volley of fireworks towards Bohemians supporters who attempted to make their way out of the ground via the Anne Street carpark.

Both Derry City and Bohemians are committed to maintaining the 'longstanding and valued relationship between both clubs' and are working with the FAI and relevant bodies to ensure the protection of supporters who attend their respective games.

Derry City has been in discussions with the PSNI and with its match night security team to 'establish the circumstances surrounding the disturbances and to reassess the procedures in place for travelling supporters' in the future.

The full statement read: "Derry City FC and Bohemian FC, on and off the field, from board level right down to our respective fanbases, have enjoyed a fantastic relationship down through the years.

"Both clubs are committed to working together to do everything in our power to protect and strengthen that relationship into the future.

Masked members of the public walk along the perimeter of the stadium during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Derry City and Bohemians at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Sportsfile

"It is therefore with great regret to both clubs that incidents, before and after our game at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday night, from individuals with no interest in supporting either team, put the safety of genuine supporters at serious risk.

"The safety of everyone – supporters, players and staff – is, and will always be, of paramount importance to both clubs.

"For Derry City FC’s part, the club has been working tirelessly over the last couple of days with our matchnight security team to establish the circumstances surrounding the disturbances and to reassess the procedures in place for travelling supporters.

"Both clubs have also been working in tandem with the FAI to agree a way forward that protects all who attend our games and maintains the long-standing and valued relationship between both clubs.

Trouble flared during and after last Friday's match at Brandywell.

"All parties are very much aware that this is an ongoing investigation. That process must be respected, and therefore neither club will be making any further comment."

Meanwhile the FAI continue to investigate the matter and are working with the relevant authorities and both clubs to 'ascertain the full information' relating to the incident.

“The League of Ireland and Football Association of Ireland are currently investigating reports of public order incidents in the vicinity of last night’s fixture between Derry City and Bohemians at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

"We will continue to work with the relevant authorities and both Clubs to ascertain the full information related to the incidents and any further information will be provided when available.”