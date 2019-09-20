Derry City battle hard for share of the spoils against Bohemians

Derry City 0, Bohemians 0

Derry City remain in the touch with Bohemians, despite not be able to see off the Dubliners, at the Brandywell.

The home side never really did enough to win the game, with Bohs Luke Wade Slater really should have won the battle in the second half, when he blazed over with the goal at his mercy.

The Brandywell men welcomed back midfielder Greg Sloggett replacing the suspended Grant Gillespie, while youngster Jack Malone was giving his first star, replacing the injury Gerardo Bruna.

The Candy Stripes had the first half chance of the encounter on 14 minutes with Ciaran Coll’s left wing cross finding Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, but the Londoner’s header failed to trouble Bohs keeper James Talbot.

Minutes later former Derry midfielder Keith Ward went close, but his 20 yard free-kick failed to trouble Derry keeper Peter Cherrie.

On 22 minutes Derry centre-back Eoin Toal came out of defence like German legend Franz Beckenbauer, before feeding a clever defence splitting pass to find David Parkhouse, but the big striker was denied by a smart save by the alert Talbot.

Just after the half-hour mark Derry City's Kevin Deery was sent to the stand by referee Paul McLaughlin, after the Derry assistant seem to have words by the visitors bench.

Right at the start of the second half Talbot was called into action as he dived to keep out Ciaron Harkin’s effort, then from Barry McNamee’s resulting corner Junior’s goal-bound header was deflected wide by Paddy Kirk.

Derry should have been awarded a penalty on 53 minutes as Ross Tierney seemed to bring down midfielder Malone inside the box, but referee Paul McLaughlin awarded a goal-kick, much to Declan Devine's frustration.

Ten minutes later another flowing move by Derry ended Harkin's through ball releasing David Parkhouse but the striker fired wide.

The visitors missed the best chance of the game on 68 minutes as Jamie McDonagh's miss placed pass only found Andre Wright, who in turn feed an unmarked Luke Wade Slater, but with Cherrie to beat, the winger blazed over from close range.

Derry went close themselves minutes later but Barry McNamee's right footed strike from close range, was kept out by a diving Talbot.

Neither side created much in the closing stages despite both sets of players pushing forward for the all important winner.

Derry City: Cherrie, McDonagh, Toal, Gilchrist, Coll; Malone (Delap 77), Sloggett (McCrudden 81), McNamee; Harkin, Parkhouse, Ogedi-Uzokwe.

Bohemians: Talbot, Lyons, Cornwall, Finnerty, Kirk; Tierney, Allardice, Grant, Wade-Slater (Ferguson 89), Ward (Devoy 64), Wright (Graydon 75).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin