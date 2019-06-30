Derry City beat Bohemians in Conor Davis race

Derry City have got one over Bohemians ahead of tomorrow night's encounter at Dalymount, after beating the Dubliners to Conor Davis' signature.

Keith Long was also in talks with the striker, who joins the Candy Stripes from UCD on a 18 month contract and is Declan Devine's second new addition to his squad, having signed Darren McCauley a number of weeks ago.

Davis played in the Students First Division champions success last season and has had 14 appearances for Collie O'Neill's men this year, netting once against St Patrick's Athletic, way back in March and played his last game for them in Friday night's narrow loss to Harry Kenny's side.

The 21-year-old joined English Championship side Reading in 2014 after impressing at Irish underage level, but returned home two years later after his contract expired and following a trial at Shamrock Rovers in January 2017, he joined the Belfield side in August 2018, replacing ex-Derry youngster Gerogie Kelly, who joined Dundalk.

The front man, who was also a target for Cork City and St Patrick's Athletic, will have a familiar face in the Brandywell men's dressing room after playing with midfielder Greg Sloggett at UCD last season, but like McCauley he won't be available for tomorrow night's encounter at Bohs.