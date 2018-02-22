DERRY CITY: Blackburn defender Jack Doyle delighted to complete dramatic deadline day switch

BLACKBURN Rovers full-back, Jack Doyle experienced a whirlwind transfer deadline day switch to Derry City but the Liverpool lad was delighted to finally seal a six-month loan deal yesterday.

The versatile 21 year-old was on the Rovers’ U23 team bus en route to play in a Premier League Cup match away to Cardiff when he got the call from his agent informing him a move to Derry City had been agreed.

Facing a race against time to complete the move before yesterday’s 5p.m transfer deadline, Doyle was forced to get off the bus at a service station on the M6 before catching a lift home to pack his bags.

He jumped on a flight to Belfast and landed at the Derry City offices in Bridgend with less than four hours to spare before the League of Ireland’s ‘window’ shut.

And Doyle, who made his senior debut with the Ewood Park club last August as a substitute for ex-Celtic defender, Charlie Mulgrew in the Carabao Cup against Coventry, is hoping he can show why he is so highly rated at his parent club.

A natural left footed player, Doyle operates predominantly at left-back but also likes to get forward and he insists he’s ready to hit the ground running.

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels with new signing Jack Doyle. DER0818GS027

“It was quick because of the deadline. I had to move pretty quickly but I’m delighted,” he explained. “I can’t wait to pull the shirt on and show all the fans what I can do. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Doyle’s been at Blackburn since the age of 10 but admits the prospect of playing in the League of Ireland is a challenge but one he’s ready to meet head-on.

“It’s a big change for me as I’ve been at Blackburn all my life and now I’ve come over here. I had other opportunities to go elsewhere but I’ve picked here and I can’t wait to get going.

“I’ll be raring to go if the gaffer calls on me on Friday night - I’m always ready. I like to get forward but I’m a tough tackler and like to get my foot in. I’m not scared of anything really,” he smiled.

With the new stadium on the way too it’s a big time for the club and I’m looking forward to being a part of it. Jack Doyle

“I was doing well and was on the fringes at Blackburn and then dropping out and was unlucky with a couple of niggling injuries but I just need to play consistent football.

“I know what I can do it’s just up to me to prove to everyone. The fanbase here is massive and a it has a big history. With the new stadium on the way too it’s a big time for the club and I’m looking forward to being a part of it. I can’t wait.”