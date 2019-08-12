Derry City boss Declan Devine excited by Dundalk FAI Cup tie

Derry City manager, Declan Devine is excited to be paired with double winners, Dundalk, in the Extra.ie FAI Cup second round.

The Candy Stripes host Vinny Perth’s side at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in the week ending August 25th and Devine hopes the Lone Moor Road venue will be a packed house on the night.

“Look, all you ask for is a home draw and we have got that,” he stated. “But obviously with the champions coming to town, who are also the cup holders, we have got to make sure that we try to get into the next round of the cup and that’s the nature of it.

“I have said over the last couple of weeks, all our remaining games are cup finals anyway, so because of that we’ll embrace the Dundalk tie, we’ll look forward to it and we have a decent record against them in our recent games.

“The tie will also excite the fans and hopefully it will be another full house at the Brandywell and the place will be rocking again, the way it has been on so many occasions this season already and that’s all we can ask for.

“Dundalk won’t be happy with the draw either, they would have liked an easier passage, but at the same time it is what it is, two good teams will go head-to-head and unfortunately one of those sides will have to go out.”

The Derry boss feels that if his young side want to compete and win silverware then beating the Lilywhites is a must.

“If you ever want to win things then you have to beat the best and Dundalk are certainly the best at the minute,” he insisted.

“It’s a very difficult pathway for us to get through to the next round, but at the same time I think our boys have matured as the season has gone on and they’ll certainly look forward to the match and they won’t go into it with any fear. They’ll go in with a lot of respect for them.

“I know that we’ll have to put it right up to them and that’s the nature of this league. You are always going to have difficult games on the way to any type of final, but it’s an exciting game and one that we’ll hopefully will have the Brandywell bouncing again and another opportunity to test yourself against the best.”

Meanwhile Donegal men Glengad United, who defeated St Michael’s in the last round, entertain Premier Division side Waterford.