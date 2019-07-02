Derry City boss Declan Devine felt draw at Bohemians was fair outcome

Derry City manager Declan Devine felt a share of the spoils was a fair result at Bohemians last night.

Devine did concede that his side had the best chance of the game, which Barry McNamee was unable to take, but overall he thought a point apiece was fair.

"Look we were good in the first half and they were good in the second half, so maybe a draw was a fair result," he stated.

"When you reflex back on it Barry McNamee has had a great chance to put us one up, Peter Cherrie has made one save in the game, all be it a brilliant save, but I think it was a game were both defences were on top.

"I thought their goalkeeper was excellent and as I said I thought our goalkeeper made a fantastic save."

It was Derry's second game on the road in the space of 72 hours, incidentally the Brandywell men were the only side in the Premier Division who had two away games during the quick turnaround and Devine felt the games in quick succession didn't help either team, but he praised his players, for their work-rate.

"It's just a pity that such a big game was played in the back of a Friday night fixture were we have had to travel the full length of the country, but it shows you how far we have come whenever we are leaving here that we are disappointed with four points from two games, three from Turner's Cross and a point from Dalymount.

"The players gave their all again but listen what else do you expect from these boys, they have been magnificent all year.

"Look Conor Davis was our 20th signing this year. We threw a team together that has gelled so well and have become really good friends and are really, really proud to wear the shirt and that's everything we have asked for.

"The one thing that you wouldn't lack in this team is effort and commitment. I think Ally Gilchrist and Eoin Toal tonight epitomise that, the work ethic of the midfield three was superb especially having went to Turner's Cross on Friday night and got back at 5.30am, minimum amount of sleep before we came in on Saturday, but look it is what it is, we know that we can play better, we know that we can score goals, but ultimately tonight it's a good point for us.

"However in saying that I think both teams will be a little disappointed that they didn't turn the screw and won it."

The Derry gaffer was a little disappointed with how his side performed in the second half.

"I think in the second half we didn't manage the ball, we gave too many turnovers and we didn't pass it with the real purpose that we probably did in the first half, but look there's going to be a bit of fatigue kicking in and some mental tiredness on the back of the travelling that we have done, but to come out of the two games unbeaten having taken four points, I would have accepted that at the start of the week."

Next up for Derry is champions Dundalk coming to the Brandywell and new signings Conor Davis and Darren McCauley are both available for selection, but Devine conceded that the ex-UCD man is ahead of McCauley in terms of fitness.

"The difficulty about getting the bodies in, is that the bodies who are coming in need a wee bit of work," he confirmed.

"Thankfully Conor has been playing up to now, but Darren hasn't played a lot of football, obviously Mickey McCrudden will be out for another while, but it was great to get Darren Cole back on the pitch tonight.

"He made his way to Dublin and got an injection on Friday and thankfully he was available tonight, so whenever you get the likes of him back, McCrudden, McCauley and Davis then I think we'll be in a really good place."