Derry City boss feels winger reminds him of Niall McGinn

Declan Devine feels Derry City may have found the next Niall McGinn.

Winger Aidy Delap reminds the Candy Stripes boss of the Aberdeen man, who scored in their Scottish Cup win at Rangers in mid-week but admitted he will have to manage the youngster right.

The 20-year-old has burst onto the scene this season, the only thing missing from his game at present being a first goal of the season.

Last Friday night the winger gave Bohemians veteran skipper, right-back Derek Pender, a torrid time for the 90 minutes.

“It’s brilliant for him to be on stand-by, the sky is the limit for Aidy,” insisted Devine.

“We have to manage him right and make sure that his game time is right.

“He is such a direct player, he reminds me a lot of a Niall McGinn when he was younger and when he was here years ago.

“But Aidy is one that we will make sure that we manage properly. He’s a fantastic talent but he’s a very grounded young lad and I think he’ll have a big future this year.

“I think he can have a big impact in this league, as this season progresses.”