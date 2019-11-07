Derry City boss praises Dundalk bound Greg Sloggett as midfielder's departure is confirmed

DERRY CITY boss, Declan Devine has paid tribute to former Candy Stripes midfielder, Greg Sloggett after confirming the Dundalk-bound player won’t be returning for the 2020 season.

Devine signed the 23 year-old Co. Meath man from then First Division champions, UCD, last December as his fourth close season acquisition.

He was an ever-present in the City side, making 37 appearances in all competitions, captaining the team five times and scoring two goals, his first coming against his former club at the Belfield last April and the other against Dundalk in the 3-2 FAI Cup defeat at Brandywell last August.

Sloggett, who watched league champions, Dundalk lose to Shamrock Rovers in the FAI Cup Final at the Aviva Stadium last Sunday, is expected to complete his move to Oriel Park upon his return from a short holiday in Asia.

Dundalk boss, Vinny Perth has been linked with the player for several months and was keen to add him to his squad to rival midfield general, Chris Shields.

And while Devine was disappointed to see Sloggett move on given his significant role in City’s impressive season which saw them qualify for Europe, he thanked the midfield man for his ‘fantastic’ service over the past 11 months.

“We can confirm Greg Sloggett has left the club in the past couple of days,” said Devine.

“Greg has been fantastic for Derry City, both on the field and off it, and we would like to thank him for his efforts this season and wish him well in the future.”

While Sloggett’s departure will be a blow for Devine, the City boss will immediately be delving into the transfer market for a replacement as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2020 campaign.

He will also be hoping to continue contract negotiations with several key members of last season’s panel, including out-of-contract skipper, Barry McNamee, goalkeeper, Peter Cherrie, winger, Jamie McDonagh and Darren Cole while Grant Gillespie, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and David Parkhouse’s futures are all undecided.