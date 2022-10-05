It’s thought that Reynolds, who was the Dubliners’ number one choice, informed the Dalymount hierarchy of his decision to remain at the Brandywell.

The 48-year-old became Higgins’ assistant at the start of this season and their partnership has been first class.

The duo have guided a new look Derry side to five points behind champions Shamrock Rovers and are one game away from a possible FAI Cup Final appearance, at the Aviva Stadium, as they host First Division side Treaty United in the semi-final later this month.

Derry City assistant manager Alan Reynolds talks to Ruaidhrí Higgins during the pre-match warm-up at St Patrick's Athletic.

Remaining on as Jim Crawford’s number two with the Republic of Ireland U21’s is also thought to be another reason why the Waterford native choose against a move to the Gypsies.

Reynolds held talks with Bohs, but in the end decided against replacing Keith Long, a decision which pleased the Candy Stripes manager.

"He made me aware straight away whenever they contacted him, which I knew he would, if something like that happened,” stated the Derry boss.

"We had a open, clear and transparency conversation right from the outset; every last detail I was made aware of and obviously we had numerous discussions and the out-come he has made was that he’s enjoying, what he’s doing.

"He loves it here, he’s a brilliant relationship with the players and staff, he’s also very highly regarded here and it shows huge commitment from him, given from where he’s from in Waterford, which is a fair trek away and he’s got a wife and kids.

"So look he’s shown huge commitment to the club and I think he’s excited by what we’re doing here and where we’re going.

"We work together on everything at the club and we’re very much a partnership. He has been a huge addition to me and the club, so hopefully that will continue for quite along time.

"You never know in football, as we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks with Bohs approaching him, but he’s got a good thing going here and I think he’s enjoying what he’s doing with the FAI and the U21’s as well.