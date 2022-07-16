While Derry already have Cameron Dummigan, Will Patching, Patrick McEleney, Joe Thomson, Jack Malone, Evan McLaughlin and long term injury victim Ciaron Harkin, the City gaffer believes that Diallo will bring something else to his squad.

The 23-year-old, who played alongside Patching at Manchester City's Youth Academy, is a certain type of defensive midfield player, which Higgins feels he needs to strengthen his squad.

"It's the type of midfielder that Sadou is, where he plays slightly deeper and gets control of the game, starts attacks off and can slow the game down and I think he's a completely different type of midfielder than what we have got," explained Higgins.

Derry City new signing Sadou Diallo alongside boss Ruaidhrí Higgins, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, on Friday. Picture by Kevin Morrison/Event Images & Video

"When Dummigan is taken out of that position then we don't really have a 'sitter' or a 'controller' of the game, or whatever you want to call it, but I think Sadou gives us that option.

"I'm looking forward to working with him, he's excited about coming here, he has got huge potential and we want him to fulfil it here."

Having signed a 18 month deal, Higgins also remarked that the former Wolves, Accrington Stanley and Forest Green Rovers man is not a stopgap addition to his squad.

"Sadou is not a stopgap signing by any stretch," he insisted. "I think he sees how well Will has done here and although he had options in England, he wanted to come here because as I said he sees how Will has done and I think he wants a bit of that for himself.

"He'll also be trying to use us as a springboard and a platform to fulfil his potential, because he probably has not had that yet.

"We'll work hard with him and while he's not fully match fit yet, there needs to be a bit of patience given to him in terms of getting him up to speed, but I think when we do, we'll see the talent that he has. Anyone I have spoken to that knows him in England and coaches that have worked with him, speak extremely highly off him.