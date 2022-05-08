The Candy Stripes blew the Dubliners away with a sensational first half performance in Inchicore when the teams last met but the Saints bounced back in formidable fashion with a 4-0 win of their own against manager Tim Clancy's former side Drogheda United last weekend.

In-form ex-Bolton striker Eoin Doyle, Darragh Burns, Billy King and teenage forward Kyle Robinson were all on the scoresheet, evidence of the attacking talent Clancy has at his disposal. And Higgins believes his side must be fully prepared to meet that attacking threat 'head on' when the teams reengage in battle on Monday night at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium (K.O. 7.45pm).

"They've had an absolutely brilliant win and responded the way I felt they would," said the Derry boss. "They will be full of confidence. Last Friday (the 4-0 defeat to Derry) is forgotten now and they've responded the way they would've liked.

Matty Smith rubbed salt in Saints' wounds with his first goal for Derry City against his former club when the teams last met in Richmond Park.

"We didn't get carried away with our win at Richmond Park because we know the quality they have in their team. You see the attacking talent they have and they will come here and have a go at us but we have to meet it head on and try and get a big three points at home.

"We know they will come up here with the bit between their teeth so we'll have to get ready for whatever they throw at us. We have a couple of days to recover but we'll go and try and win the game on Monday."

Derry failed to capitalise on that morale-boosting victory over St Pat's as they were held by Bohemians at home last Friday night but Higgins is confident his team can rediscover their goalscoring touch on Monday night.