Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins happy to see dark clouds gather over Brandywell ahead of Drogheda United visit

Ruaidhri Higgins, Derry City manager.

While most are lamenting the loss of the recent good weather, the Limavady man was delighted to see dark clouds gathering over Brandywell to produce what he hopes will be a slick surface at the Brandywell this evening.

Since his appointment way back in April, Derry have played just one game at home when it has rained so Higgins will not be the slightest bit disappointed if the umbrella weather continues.

“Hopefully there’s a bit of rain so it makes the surface a bit more slicker, which would be nice,” stated the Derry manager.

“It’s a good pitch to play on when it’s wet. The ball moves faster and smoother, so, yeah, the players will look forward to that.

“I’ll be hoping for rain, because I think it will make for a better game of football but regardless of the conditions you have to adapt your game.

“I remember our pitch at Dundalk in 2014 wasn’t great but good players can adapt and play on anything. Our home form has gradually improved and we are happier with it now, so hopefully we can continue that.”

Having faced Tim Clancy’s side three times already this season, the Foylesiders have come out on top twice and remain undefeated.

In their first clash at the Brandywell in April, James Brown gave the Drogs the lead before Ronan Boyce levelled to earn City a deserved point.

However, in their last two meetings Derry have had the upper hand. First, Will Patching’s free-kick double secured the points at Head in the Game Park in May while just a few weeks ago, nine men Drogheda took Derry to penalties in the Extra.ie FAI Cup and the Candy Stripes held their nerve winning the shoot-out 4-2.

A win tonight would see Derry leap frog Drogheda into fifth place in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division but the former Dundalk assistant manager believes this evening’s game will be another tight affair.

“There has been very little in the games between the two teams,” explained the Derry boss. “They are a young, energetic side, much like ourselves, and I expect another close encounter.

“But it’s two teams that like to play on the front foot and I’m sure Friday night will be no different.