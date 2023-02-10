The Derry City manager returned to the Brandywell dugout following the sudden, tragic death of his older brother Kevin who passed away at his home in Sweden last week, aged 48.

Higgins returned from Sweden midweek to take charge of Derry's President's Cup clash with Shamrock Rovers and the occasion proved a welcome distraction and a surprising source of comfort for the City boss who watched from the touchline as the packed attendance paid tribute to his brother when holding a minute’s applause prior to kick-off.

The loss of a loved one put football very much into perspective for the Limavady man who admitted he 'dreaded' the thought of returning to some sense of normality.

Derry City Ruaidhrí Higgins. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 41

Despite those reservations Higgins said 'it just felt right' when he walked back into the City dressing room and returned to the sidelines at the Lone Moor Road venue.

"It's been welcome," he said of the distraction of returning to football. "I was dreading it today and yesterday but I had to do what was right. I had to be here.

"When I walked through the gates I got a massive lift. And when you manage a group of players and staff like we have it makes life a lot easier. All the staff, all the players, Alan Reynolds, Conor Loughery in particular, for the way they've went about their business in the last week, I'm so lucky and so fortunate and grateful for having brilliant people around me and a brilliant football club to work for and a brilliant group of players.

"It's been the hardest week in my life, there's no getting away from it,” he admitted. “The nature of it. Coming here tonight I was dreading it all day to be honest but when I walked through the gates, I don't know what it was, it just felt right. I'm delighted I'm here.

"There's tough weeks ahead, I understand that but I'm so grateful for the people I have around me. My family, my wife, we're really close knit and it's a kick in the teeth. We'll get on with it in his memory."

Higgins has been taken aback by the football community's response to his brother's death.

"It's lovely and I can't thank people enough. I'm a pretty private person but I think the football community, people from everywhere got in contact, they got in touch and sent their condolences and I think people genuinely mean it as well which is really refreshing.

"Rovers staff have been excellent as well. Football in Ireland when something like that happens, people gather around each other and support each other and that's a special part of the game here."