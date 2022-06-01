Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins remains committed to Brandywell job and plans on seeing out his long term plan with the club, despite interest from Notts County.

It's understood Higgins, who reached his 12 month milestone as Derry boss last April, was identified as one of the Magpies' leading candidates for the position and an enquiry was made to representatives of the Limavady man.

That approach was quickly 'shut down' according to sources close to Higgins, who remains 'loyal' to the Candy Stripes.

Indeed, Higgins, who recently signed a contract extension that will keep him on Foyleside until at least 2025, is understood to be fully committed to seeing out his current deal.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the club's recent dip in form which saw the Candy Stripes surrender top spot in the Premier Division to Shamrock Rovers and drop to the third prior to the midseason break, Higgins is said to be 'very happy' at the Brandywell club.

The manager has a 'clear three year vision' for Derry City and is intent on seeing those plans come to fruition.

Higgins left his role as Chief Scout with the Republic of Ireland senior team to take up his first managerial post on a three and a half year deal in April 2021.

In his first season at the helm, he guided the club from bottom position in the league with six games gone to an impressive fourth place finish which ultimately secured European football for the club this year.

The Notts County Board recently issued an update on their search for a new manager claiming they have been 'inundated' with applications for the job since the departure of Ian Burchnall.

The club, which narrowly missed out on promotion back to the EFL, expect it 'to be at least a couple of weeks' before a decision is made, however Higgins is clearly not going to be a part of any future negotiations.

"We have been working extremely hard to profile and shortlist a number of candidates who we would like to interview for the role, while also being inundated with applicants," read a club statement.