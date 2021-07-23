Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins wants more more FAI Cup magic

Ruaidhri Higgins, Derry City manager.

The Brandywell men have won the showpiece competition five times and the Limavady man has won the cup no less than three times, twice as a player with the Candy Stripes and once as part of Dundalk’s back-room team and he admits those triumphs are special memories for him.

“I was involved in the last two Derry teams that have won the cup and they were amazing memories,” he insisted.

“Obviously I don’t have great memories of the 2008 final when we lost on penalties, but look, some of the best experiences of my career were in the FAI Cup finals and I think it’s a brilliant competition.

“It’s the showpiece event at the end of the season and to be involved in that is special.”

Higgins, who was in Dublin this week continuing his Pro Licence, is expecting a tough test at Head in the Game Park, but he wants his players to be brave as they look to book their place in the second round.

Tomorrow’s tie will be the seventh time the sides have met in the FAI Cup, with the Brandywell men coming out on top in the previous six games, in fact two late goals from Ciaron Harkin and Stephen Mallon helped City to a narrow 2-0 win at Drogheda last season.

And only a few weeks ago a Will Patching brace sealed three points for Higgins’ side and another positive result tomorrow is exactly what he wants.

“Look obviously it’s a very, very tough fixture against a really good side but we have to be positive and try to get ourselves into the next round,” he added.

“There have been a lot of fixtures between the two clubs over the years in the cup, but it’s two different squads of players.

“We know it’s a difficult venue and it will be a difficult task, but as I said we have to be positive and we have to be brave in how we approach the game and let’s see where it takes us.

“You have to have aspirations to go and try and to something special and I think the players feel that on any given day we can put it up to anybody.

“So why not go and try to be positive and try to get to the Aviva Stadium or else what’s the point?