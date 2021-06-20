Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins wary of out-of-form Sligo Rovers

Will Patching could be playing his last game for Derry City tomorrow night.

Prior to the break, Liam Buckley's side had won five games in a row, but since returning they have suffer defeats to Drogheda United and St Patrick's Athletic, but Higgins is expecting a tough test tomorrow evening.

In their last meeting at the Showgrounds, in what was Higgins' first game in charge, Derry secured a deserved a 1-0 win thanks to Will Patching's second half penalty and the Limavady native was happy with how his team dealt with The Bit O'Red's attacking threat that day.

"When you have got the attacking players that Sligo have then you always have to be on your guard," he insisted.

"I think in Sligo we did a really good job defensively against their front four and hopefully we can do the same tomorrow night, but also having a bit of attacking intent ourselves.

"We are at home and we need to go and have a go at them and try to pick up the three points.

"We don't plan on conceding goals in any game but whenever you are up against good players sometimes it happens.

"They break very, very quickly so we need to be switched onto that, but as I said we are at home so we need to go and try to stamp our authority on the game as well from an attacking sense."

Derry, who are still searching for their first home win of the season, go into the encounter full of confidence having secured a hard fought win at Finn Harps on Friday night and although they haven't been creating many chances during their recent good form, which has seen them go seven games unbeaten, Higgins wants his players to just keep doing what they are doing.

"We are picking up a lot of points and I don't care how we pick them up. We are obviously creating enough chances to win games, because that's what we are doing," he explained.

"I think we have had a lot of penalty claims recently, so that's a good sign that you are getting into good areas of the pitch, so listen I'm looking for more of the same and tomorrow night will be a quite open game, because of the way they play, so hopefully that in itself means we can create chances.

"I suppose in our last two home games, we picked up a point against St Pat's and Bohemians and they are two teams who are wiping the floor with teams at the minute, so people can't be too disappointed with those results, so our recent home displays haven't been too bad."

It's also expected more fans will be in attendance for the game, much to Higgins' delight, as he felt they played their part in Derry's late equaliser against Bohemians a few weeks ago.

"It was brilliant to have the fans back for the Bohs game and I think they drove us on right to the then," he added.

"I think our supporters at this minute in time really appreciate the commitment and effort from the players and what they are giving game by game, so hopefully more of the same and hopefully having a few more voices in there tomorrow night can drive us on to pick up three points."