Derry City boss Tiernan Lynch promises to deal with controversial videos internally

Derry City players pictured at training at the GAA Centre of Excellence, Owenbeg.

​DERRY CITY manager Tiernan Lynch has said any disciplinary matter involving his players would be dealt with internally and not played out in the media after controversial videos emerged following a team night out last weekend.

​Players attended a party in a local Derry pub to celebrate the birthday of striker Danny Mullen last Saturday and several videos were released on social media and shared afterwards showing certain players in an apparent drunken state.

With Derry currently bottom of the table and with just one win from their opening five matches, certain sections of the club's fanbase have been questioning the commitment of some of the players after the footage emerged less than 48 hours after the disappointing 1-1 draw with Galway United at Brandywell.

When asked about the controversy, Lynch was quick to play the matter down but insisted anyone representing Derry City Football Club should do so accordingly.

"It was a situation where, first of all I don't do social media so I didn't get to see the videos or whatever it was," said Lynch as he addressed the issue.

"One of the players had a birthday party, nothing more or nothing less.

"It's not something we're making a big deal out of or I'm making a big deal out of. They were back on Monday morning, trained really well and we moved on"

Asked if he was concerned how it looked to the fans considering the club's poor results, he responded: "I don't think it matters if you're top of the league or bottom of the league, everybody needs to conduct themselves with a hat on that they're representing Derry City.

"If we feel there's things that need to be dealt with internally, conversations we need to have, then they will all be done internally.

"There will never be anything that we feel we need to come out to the press and have conversations about. We win together, we win together.

"We make mistakes together, we get around each other and that's the culture we're trying to build."

Meanwhile Derry go to Sligo Rovers tomorrow looking to end a winless run of two matches and Lynch is confident it’s only a matter of time before his team get their just rewards.

"If truth be told I'm looking for much the same. Ideally the one wee thing we'd like to be able to make sure we do this week is the chances we're creating can we turn them into goals.

“I think if we do that we will be in a much better place.

"We're getting to watch these boys every single day and you can feel it bubbling and bubbling.

"We now just need it to kick into gear. That's something we're hoping happens.

"Every time we get back on the field we’re like 'hopefully today's the day'.

"We do lots of different sessions in training and shooting practise the ball is going into the net like there's no tomorrow.

"So we just need to bring that into our games now.

"The truth of the matter is, when results aren't going your way and you're not killing teams and putting them to the sword when you're creating chances you're always keeping teams in the game. “What we need to try and start doing is try to kill games off so it's not as edgy and you're not giving that one chance [away]. That long throw into the box. We're confident we can do that.”