Derry City defender Cameron McJannet wants to build on Brandywell win

Cameron McJannet, Derry City.

The teenager gave City the lead in the first half before Joe Thomson fired home their second after the break and McJannet feels the midfielder settled in nicely to life in the League of Ireland.

"It's brilliant for Evan," he insisted. "You can't start any better scoring on your debut, running over to the fans and we got the win, it's brilliant and we are all happy for him in the changing room.

"He's a quality player and we can all see his talent and technical ability, which I think he showed during the 70 odd minutes he played today, which was brilliant to see."

McJannet, who last week signed a contract extension with the Brandywell club, conceded the Candy Stripes faithful played their part on Friday night and he admitted seeing the extra fans in attendance made it a good atmosphere.

"It was a brilliant atmosphere having 500 fans in, to be fair a few weeks ago when we just had 250 it made a difference," he explained.

"Tonight whenever Waterford had their spell the fans were all up on their feet and that helps, you could see that we started to get back up the pitch for the last few minutes. It's brilliant getting the fans in and you get a buzz off them when they are cheering and shouting us on.

"Our first win at the Brandywell this season and it's good to get that off our back and I think from minute one the performance was really good.

"Yeah we said that our first half at Dundalk was unacceptable and it won't happen again and we put pressure on ourselves to get this first home win and I think that was evident the way we came out from the first minute and it went on right through the whole game."

The former Stoke City youngster feels that recent signings Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Jamie McGonigle will certainly help the squad and he now wants to bring some of their impressive form on the road back to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

"They had a spell but other than that I think we were very good and as I said happy to get the win, so now we'll be looking to move forward and hopefully we can now make our home record as good as our away one," stated the centre-back.

"I think we had a very good run before the Dundalk game, it was something like one defeat in 13 games, so I think we would be quite happy if we did that again and I believe we can.

"There's a good vibe in the changing room, we have got more good energy. Junior was brilliant running in behind and using his physical presence, getting us up the pitch, he also got the crowd on their feet and that was great to see.