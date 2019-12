Derry City face Dundalk away in first game of the season with Finn Harps at the Brandywell a week later

Derry City will travel to Oriel Park to face champions Dundalk on the opening day of the 2020 SSE Airtricity League season on Friday, February 14.

The match will kick-off at 7.45 p.m.

A week later Finn Harps travel to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium for the first North West derby of the year.

This season Derry will renew an old rivalry when they play Shelbourne F.C. for the first time in the league since 2013.

The club's involvement in the Europa League in July means Derry will play their home match against Shamrock Rovers early, on Monday, May 25.

This fixture has been squeezed in between away trips to Cork on Friday, May 22, and to Dundalk, on Friday, May 29, in what promises to be a tough week of matches.

The remaining fixtures are listed below.

Series 3

Mon. 24 February St. Patrick's Athletic v Derry City Richmond Park 7:45 pm

Series 4

Fri. 28 February Derry City v Bohemians Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7:45 pm

Series 5

Fri. 6 March Waterford v Derry City R.S.C. 7:45 pm

Monday, 9 March , EA Sports Cup First Round

Series 6

Fri. 13 March Derry City v Sligo Rovers Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7:45 pm

Series 7

Fri. 20 March Derry City v Shamrock Rovers Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7:45 pm

Series 8

Fri. 27 March Shelbourne v Derry City Tolka Park 7:45 pm

Series 9

Fri. 3 April Derry City v Cork City Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7:45 pm

Series 10

Fri. 10 April Derry City v Dundalk Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7:45 pm

Monday, 13 April , EA Sports Cup Second Round

Series 11

Fri. 17 April Finn Harps v Derry City Finn Park 8:00 pm

Series 12

Mon. 20 April Derry City v St. Patrick's Athletic Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7:45 pm

Series 13

Fri. 24 April Bohemians v Derry City Dalymount Park 7:45 pm

Series 14

Mon. 27 April Derry City v Waterford Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7:45 pm

Series 15

Sat. 2 May Sligo Rovers v Derry City The Showgrounds 7:45 pm

Monday, 4 May , EA Sports Cup Quarter-Finals

Series 16

Fri. 8 May Shamrock Rovers v Derry City Tallaght Stadium 8:00 pm

Series 17

Fri. 15 May Derry City v Shelbourne Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7:45 pm

Series 18

Fri. 22 May Cork City v Derry City Turner’s Cross 7:45 pm

Rescheduled from Series 25

Mon. 25 May Derry City v Shamrock Rovers Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7:45 pm

Series 19

Fri. 29 May Dundalk v Derry City Oriel Park 7:45 pm

Series 20

Fri. 5 June Derry City v Finn Harps Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7:45 pm

Series 21

Fri. 12 June St. Patrick's Athletic v Derry City Richmond Park 7:45 pm

Mid-season break. June 13 to June 25. No fixtures.

Series 22

Fri. 26 June Derry City v Bohemians Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7:45 pm

Series 23

Mon. 29 June Waterford v Derry City R.S.C. 7:45 pm

Series 24

Fri. 3 July Derry City v Sligo Rovers Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7:45 pm

Series 25

No fixture due to involvement in the Europa League

Series 26

Fri. 17 July Shelbourne v Derry City Tolka Park 7:45 pm

Series 27

Fri. 24 July Derry City v Cork City Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7:45 pm

Series 28

Fri. 31 July Derry City v Dundalk Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7:45 pm

Monday, 3 August , EA Sports Cup Semi-Finals

Week ending Sunday, 9 August FAI Cup First Round

Series 29

Fri. 14 August Finn Harps v Derry City Finn Park 8:00 pm

Week ending Sunday, 16 August FAI Cup Second Round

Series 30

Fri. 28 August Derry City v St. Patrick's Athletic Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7:45 pm

Week ending Sunday, 30 August FAI Cup Quarter-Finals

Series 31

Fri. 11 September Bohemians v Derry City Dalymount Park 7:45 pm

Saturday, 12 September , EA Sports Cup Final

Series 32

Fri. 18 September Derry City v Waterford Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7:45 pm

Week ending Sunday, 27 September FAI Cup Semi-Finals

Series 33

Sat. 3 October Sligo Rovers v Derry City The Showgrounds 7:45 pm

Series 34

Fri. 9 October Shamrock Rovers v Derry City Tallaght Stadium 8:00 pm

Series 35

Fri. 16 October Derry City v Shelbourne Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 7:45 pm

Series 36

Fri. 23 October Cork City v Derry City Turner’s Cross 7:45 pm

Promotion relegation play-off series

Fri. 2 October 4 th placed First Division club v 3rd placed First Division club Fri. 2 October 5 th placed First Division club v 2nd placed First Division club Fri. 9 October 3 rd placed First Division club v 4th placed First Division club Fri. 9 October 2 nd placed First Division club v 5th placed First Division club Fri. 16 October Winner of 4th/3 rd Play-off v Winner of 5th/2 nd Play-off Fri. 23 October Winner of 5th/2 nd Play-off v Winner of 4th/3 rd Play-off

Promotion relegation play-off final

Mon. 26 October Winner of First Division Play-off series v 9th placed Premier Division club Fri. 30 October 9 th placed Premier Division club v Winner of First Division Play-off series

Sunday, 1 November FAI Cup Final

All fixtures are subject to change and to the decisions of the FAI Club Licensing Committee.