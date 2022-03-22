Derry City face heavy fixture backlog in April as matches rescheduled

Derry City face three trips on the road in the space of eight days after fixtures rearranged.

The unbeaten Candy Stripes who went into the two week international break on top of the table thanks to a stoppage time victory over St Patrick's Athletic.

And when Ruaidhri Higgins' troops return to the field they face two trips to Dublin in the space of four days.

The club's clash against UCD,originally scheduled for Friday, March 11th was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the Belfield Bowl and has now been pencilled in for Monday, April 4th with a kick-off at 7.45p.m. That's four days after taking on Bohemians at Dalymount.

Completing the first series of fixtures Derry will then take on North West derby rivals Finn Harps at Ballybofey. That fixture was originally scheduled for Friday, April 8, and will now be played on Saturday, April 9th, with kick-off at 5.30pm.

Also in the Premier Division, Sligo Rovers v Shelbourne, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 2, will now be played on Friday, April 1 at 7.45pm. whilst UCD v Bohemians, originally scheduled for Friday, July 8, will now take place on Thursday, July 7, with kick-off at 7.45pm.