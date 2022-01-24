Derry City face Institute in Billy Kee Memorial Cup tomorrow evening

Derry City’s Will Patching, one of several new signings likely to feature against Institute, has words with Drogheda United’s Dane Massey during Saturday’s friendly. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

For ’Stute boss Brian Donaghey he hopes the encounter is entertaining and that the Drumahoe club make the Kee family proud, as he believes the family and the club will always be linked.

“Look, the Kee family and Institute go hand in hand,” he stated.

“It’s a competition that I have won a few times and lost a few times over the years but we hopefully will make the family proud and it will be an enjoyable game.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Institute's Brendan McLaughlin scored at Dergview, on Saturday. Picture by George Sweeney

“I was very, very lucky I actually played for Billy in a few competitions when I was 15 or 16 and I have very, very fond memories of the man. He was a fantastic man, who is sorely missed by the Kee family and I think if you mention the Kee family to anyone in the city, their first thought is Institute, because they are synonymous with the club.

“I have so much respect for Paul, the family and obviously Billy. I learned so much from Paul during my time playing there. I had a few different spells there and Paul was very good to me.

“I know Derry are in a completely different new venture and I’m looking forward to seeing how they get on this year. I really hope Ruaidhri (Higgins) does well this year, he has already helped me out this year with a few loan signings and I have so much respect for him, for what he has done.

“I think Tuesday night’s game is nice for the Derry fans to come out in their numbers, because I think it’s their first home game since all the new players have come on board. Listen I’m also looking forward to seeing Shane and Patrick (McEleney), Michael (Duffy), Will Patching and all the new signings and seeing how we can compete against them.

“But listen hopefully it’s going to be a fantastic season for them and listen there’s no one more deserving than Ruaidhri Higgins right now so fingers crossed that happens.”

For the Candy Stripes boss he’s looking forward to playing their first game at the Brandywell this year in front of what he hopes will be a good crowd.

Higgins is also excited that the Derry faithful will get their first chance to see some of the new signings up close.

“It’s brilliant for both clubs, especially as both teams are playing at the Brandywell and hopefully there will be a bit of a crowd in and the supporters get to see some of our new players,” explained the Limavady native.

“I have known Paul since I was seven or eight years old, he was very good to me growing up. He’s a really good coach and this game keeps his father’s memory alive as well. I met his father a few times over the years and he was a gentleman, so I know the family.

“As for the friendly itself, it’s a really good game for us at this stage of pre-season as well. We also get the chance to play on our home pitch, under the lights and in front of a crowd.”