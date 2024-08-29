Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

DERRY City’s mouthwatering Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup clash against Shelbourne at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium next month has been selected for live broadcast on RTÉ 2.

That match has been scheduled for Saturday, September 14th with a kick-off time of 5.45pm.

In fact two of the three fixtures selected by the broadcaster to be shown live on RTÉ 2 feature Ruaidhrí Higgins’ charges as the league clash against champions Shamrock Rovers at Brandywell has also been confirmed to be screened live on Friday, September 20th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fixtures selected for live broadcast on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player: Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Quarter-Finals: Derry City v Shelbourne, The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium - Saturday, 14 September 2024 at 17:45; SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division

Daniel Kelly of Derry City in action against JJ Lunney of Shelbourne during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Derry City and Shelbourne at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, Tallaght Stadium - Friday, 13 September 2024 at 19:45; Derry City v Shamrock Rovers, The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium - Friday, 20 September 2024 at 19:45. Additionally, the following two fixtures have received new dates in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division while the three other Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Quarter-Finals have been confirmed too. SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division: Galway United v Shamrock Rovers, Eamonn Deacy Park, originally scheduled for 3 June 2024, will now be played on Monday, 16 September at 19:45; Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians, Tallaght Stadium, originally scheduled for 7 June 2024, will now be played on Monday, 23 September at 20:00. Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Quarter-Finals: Athlone Town v Drogheda United, Athlone Town Stadium -Friday, 13 September 2024 at 19:45; UCD v Bohemians, UCD Bowl - Friday, 13 September 2024 at 19:45: Wexford v Treaty United, Ferrycarrig Park - Friday, 13 September 2024 at 19:45: Derry City v Shelbourne, The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium - Saturday, 14 September 2024 at 17:45 (Live on RTÉ2)